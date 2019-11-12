Global Food and Beverage Research Review 2019: Focus on Food Safety Testing, Fermentation Ingredients, Non-sugar Sweeteners, Processing & Packaging, Dairy Alternatives, Waste Management
Food industry is emerging as a high-growth, high-profit industry with huge potential, especially in the food processing, packaging and functional foods segment. The advent of technology provides information for companies in making better decisions and providing transparency to consumers that is required in the supply chain.
Technology is one of the prime factors that has enabled simpler packaging and processing solutions with modern industrial convenience. The newer packaging and processing solutions generate less waste and have increased recyclability. The technological breakthroughs are increasing the consumer demands with practical packaging solutions such as resealable packages, single-portion packages.
Food processing is any deliberate change of raw ingredients into consumable food. It involves a series of procedures to achieve foodstuff that is consumable. The food processing chain involves a variety of machines and equipment. The processed food industry is growing at a moderate rate.
The growth in food processing industry is directly attributed to the utilization of food processing machinery. Complex food processing equipment has become acceptable in segments such as fruit and vegetable processing, dairy processing and poultry and meat processing. Manufacturers have developed equipment with increasingly sophisticated levels of control to reduce cost, improve product quality and enable the production of a variety of foodstuffs.
Microprocessors are now used almost universally to control food processing equipment. Entire processes are automated, from the receipt of materials, through processing and packaging to warehousing. This automation requires high levels of capital investment by manufacturers, but automation also results in improved quality assurance, reduced production costs and less waste.
The food industry has embraced sustainable packaging, which means packaging that is compostable, recyclable, reusable and created and transported with renewable energy. Packaging machinery manufacturers follow a number of business strategies. Big players have emerged as providers of complete, integrated turnkey packaging lines. Such companies offer value-added design, engineering and integration services, along with machinery and traditional after-sales service and support.
Others dominate specialized technologies, such as equipment for dispensing adhesives or coding packages. A number of converters (firms that produce packaging materials from basic products such as paper, metal, etc.) also manufacture equipment to process the materials that make up their principal business. Many other companies offer specific equipment types, components and technology services.
Manufacturers of packaging machinery face a rapidly changing and highly competitive environment. The large consumer packaged goods manufacturers that purchase most packaging machinery have global supply chains not only for their production inputs, but also for the machinery and materials they use to package their finished goods.
For years, consumers living on the U.S. coast have enjoyed access to healthy foods, easily stumbling upon kombucha or probiotic-filled chocolates in trendy, niche boutiques and health food stores. In recent years, we've seen larger corporations embrace wellness, starting a strong ripple effect and bringing better food at better prices to grocery stores across the country. These moves indicate a strong interest among millennials, a demographic that with an estimated buying power of 1 trillion is more dedicated to eating well and supporting ethical, sustainable business practices with its dollars than any other generation.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Foreword
Chapter 2 Global Markets and Technologies for Food Safety Testing (FOD011K)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Types of Contaminants
- Food Safety Testing
- Market Drivers
- Growth of the Global Food and Beverage Market
- Increasing International Trade in Foodstuffs
- Trends in the Incidence of Foodborne Diseases
- Stringent Regulations to Ensure Food Safety
- Product Liability Claims
Chapter 3 World Markets for Fermentation Ingredients (FOD020F)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Driving Trends
- Market and Technology Background
- Main Fermentation Categories and Products
- Conversion Rates and Global Carbohydrate Demand
- Availability of Carbohydrates
- Population Growth
- Economic Trends
- Manufacturing Activities, by Country
- Agricultural Land
- Meat Consumption
- Crop Production
- Crop Consumption
- Organic Ingredients and Products
Chapter 4 Global Markets for Non-sugar Sweeteners (FOD044C)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Drivers
- Steady Adoption of Non-sugar Sweeteners in the Food Industry
- Rising Demand for Non-sugar Sweeteners in the Global Beverage Industry
- Increasing Global Dairy Market
- Increasing Obesity Rates
- Rising Prevalence of Diabetes
- Positive Role in Dental Health
- Challenges
- Adverse Effects of Non-sugar Sweeteners
- Market and Technology Background
- Non-sugar Sweeteners
- High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)
- Low-Intensity Sweeteners
- High-Intensity Sweeteners
- Natural High-Intensity Sweeteners
- Artificial High-Intensity Sweeteners
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Using Non-sugar Sweeteners
Chapter 5 Global Markets for Food Processing and Food Packaging Equipment (FOD066C)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of the Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Advanced Food Processing and Packaging Technologies
- Definitions
- Food Processing
- Food Packaging
Chapter 6 Dairy Ingredients and Dairy Alternatives Market Outlook (FOD081A)
- Introduction to Dairy Ingredients
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Global Milk Market Scenario
- World Trade in Milk Products in 2017
- International Dairy Price Movements
- Global Milk Trade Statistics
- Dairy Commodities: Trading and Derivatives
- Drivers
- Protein Demand Driving the Global Dairy Ingredients Market
- Rising Demand for Infant Milk Formula (IMF) Powder
- Rising Demand for Bakery Products
- Restraints
- Threat of Substitutes from Non-Dairy Protein Ingredients
- Health Risks Associated with Adulteration
- Global Dairy Alternatives Market
- Classification of Plant-Based Milk
- Technological Interventions in Improving Quality and Acceptability of Plant-Based Milk Alternatives
- Blending for Nutritional Balance and Improvement in Sensory Acceptability
- Fortification of Plant-Based Milk
- Labeling and Marketing Requirements
- Future Research and Conclusion
- Soymilk
Chapter 7 Global Food Waste Management Market (FOD082A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Recent Developments
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Food Waste Management by Type of Process
- Aerobic Digestion
- Anaerobic Digestion
- Incineration/Combustion
- Other Processes
- Food Waste Management by Waste Type
- Cereals
- Dairy Products
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Meat
- Fish and Seafood
- Oilseeds and Pulses
- Processed Food
- Coffee Grounds and Tea
- Key Methods of Food Waste Management
- Prevention
- Optimization
- Recycling
- Disposal
- Food Waste Management by Industries
- Primary Food Producers
- Food Manufacturers
- Food Distributors and Suppliers
- Food Service Providers
- Municipalities and Households
- Food Waste Management by Application
- Animal Feed
- Fertilizers
- Biofuel
- Power Generation
- Drivers
- Increasing Levels of Global Food Waste
- Growing Requirement to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- Increasing Usage of Organic Waste to Produce Animal Feed and Fertilizers
- Technological Advancements in Effective Waste Management
- Growing Popularity of Alternative Energy Generation Sources
- Challenges
- Effective Collection of Food Waste and Adverse Effects of Waste Processing Techniques on the Environment
