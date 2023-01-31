Global Food Antioxidants Market Size Value Estimated to Reach USD 2,155.69 Million By 2032, at 6.1% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Food Antioxidants Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Synthetic and Natural); By Form; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.



According to research report, the global food antioxidants market size & share was valued at USD 1,189.07 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2,155.69 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

What is Food Antioxidants? How Big is Food Antioxidants Market Size & Share?

Overview

Food antioxidants are compounds that may assist in delaying or even preventing cell damage in the body. When a person consumes them in large amounts, they may help defend the body against oxidative stress from potentially harmful free radicals and unstable atoms. The rapidly rising demand for food antioxidants market can be attributed to the fact that many healthful foods contain antioxidants. If a person consumes some or all of these foods regularly, they may increase their antioxidant levels, potentially helping them to prevent the damage that doctors associate with oxidative stress.

Increasing awareness amongst consumers for healthier alternatives is expected to drive the demand for the market in the forecast period. Consumers in recent years have shifted to having processed food in large quantities, such as snacks, meals, and beverages. To balance out the damage caused to the body by processed foods and to discourage oxidations, consumers have commenced consuming food antioxidants as it helps neutralize free radicals in the body.

Request Sample Copy of Food Antioxidants Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-antioxidants-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key data covered in the market report

Quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Provision of market value data for each segment and sub-segment.

Indicates the region and segment that is anticipated to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of products or services in the region as well as indicating the factors that are impacting the market within each region.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for major market players.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont

Kalsec Inc.

Kemin Industries

Camlin Fine Services

BASF

3A Antioxidants

Eastman Chemical Company

Barentz Group

Sasol Limited

Crystal Quinone

Frutarom.

Pharmorgana GmbH

Nagase Group

Foodchem International

Advanced Organic Materials

To know an additional revised list of top market players, request a sample report, 2023-2032: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-antioxidants-market/request-for-sample

Key factors driving market growth

The increasing use of antioxidants in cosmetics to push the market

The increased usage of natural antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and polyphenols in cosmetics due to their benefits in the post-skin application is projected to drive market expansion. The food antioxidants market size is expanding due to the growing demand for high-quality animal feed to enhance cattle growth and prevent illness incidences. This is expected to drive market expansion.

The ability of antioxidants to stabilize free radicals to enhance the shelf life of food products and the improvisation of color stability is anticipated to fuel the market in the coming years. The food antioxidants market sales are soaring as the use of antioxidants in other application areas, such as fuel additives, plastic additives, pharmaceuticals, rubber and latex, and personal care, expects a boost to the market in the forecast years.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/19791

Recent trends influencing the market

Growing consumer expenditure on essential medical check-ups to boost the market

Vitamin C, vitamin E, carotenoids, and polyphenols are currently widely used in the production of medical supplements. The expansion of the healthcare business due to growing consumer expenditure on essential medical check-ups, combined with the government's increased focus on offering primary healthcare services to its population, seems to be an emerging trend that will drive the market.

Looming disbelief over synthetic antioxidants is due to their destructive effects on human health. An antioxidant is one of the primary ingredients used in the food and beverage industry. It is sued in the dairy farming industry in animal feed additives to enhance milk yield.

Segmentation assessment

The synthetic segment dominated the market

Based on type, the synthetic segment dominated the market. This is accelerated by increasing consumption of a variety of chemicals, including BHA, TBHQ, PG, and BHT, in the production process of a variety of food products. Food antioxidants market demand is on the rise as synthetic antioxidants are primarily used to increase shelf life and offer enhanced texture, color, and fragrance to the products and fuelling the segment market at a rapid pace.

The dry form segment held a significant market revenue share

Based on the product, the dry-form segment held a significant market revenue share. Food antioxidants market trends include the growth that can be attributed to consistently growing usage of powder-based antioxidants in the formulation of a wide range of food products as it assists in lessening the impact on free radicals and further minimize the damage caused due by this.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-antioxidants-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Food Antioxidants Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 2,155.69 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 1,260.88 Million Expected CAGR Growth 6.1% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries, Camlin Fine Services, BASF SE, 3A Antioxidants, Eastman Chemical Company, Barentz Group, Sasol Limited, Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd., Frutarom Ltd., Pharmorgana GmbH, Nagase Group, Foodchem International Corporation, and Advanced Organic Materials. Segments Covered By Type, By Form, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options



Geographic Overview

Hectic and busy consumer lifestyles propel the North American market

North America held the largest food antioxidants market share due to hectic and busy consumer lifestyles and an escalated spending capacity or purchasing power of people in countries such as the US and Canada. In addition, a very extensive portion of the North American population is working professionals. Therefore, they depend mainly on prepared or ready-to-eat food products, which creates a high demand for food antioxidants to increase the shelf life of the products.

Asia Pacific region dominated the industry as the increasing population burden and comparatively high rate of urbanization in countries such as India, China, and Malaysia to the other areas of the world along with a shift in trend to establish production facilities in emerging countries by global market players due to low establishment and production costs, demand for both natural and synthetic antioxidants and easy availability of cheap labor.

Browse the Detail Report "Food Antioxidants Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Synthetic and Natural); By Form; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-antioxidants-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the food antioxidants market report based on type, form, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Synthetic

Natural

By Product Outlook

Dry

Liquid

By Application Outlook

Meats & Poultry

Bakery & Confectionery

Fats & Oil

Fish

Pet Food

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research