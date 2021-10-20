Global Food Cans Markets Analysis & Forecasts Report, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Cans Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food cans market is expected to grow from $24.41 billion in 2020 to $25.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The market is expected to reach $32.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



North America was the largest region in the food cans market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The food cans market consists of sales of food cans by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture containers for the distribution or storage of food and beverage items. The food is processed and sealed in airtight containers with tops that can be lifted and replaced. These cans are used to store a variety of fruit, vegetables, dairy, fish, meat, ready meals, pet food, infant milk powder, and other food products.



The main types of materials used for food cans are aluminum and steel. Aluminum cans are made from alloys of aluminum, which are generally strong and very lightweight The food cans used usually are either 2-piece cans or 3-piece cans. The food cans are used in meat, poultry, and seafood, pet food, bakery and confectionery, sauces, jams and pickles, fruits and vegetables, tea and coffee, others.



Recyclable aluminum cans are shaping the food cans market. The companies operating in the food cans sector are increasingly focusing on recyclable aluminum cans to strengthen their position. For instance, in July 2019, Ardagh Group, a Luxembourg-based producer of glass and metal products launched a new slimline 187ml are specifically designed to present and protect wine and wine-based drinks. The can is airtight, lightproof, and shatterproof and is composed of 100% recyclable aluminum. Both the can end and the body of this innovative design has unique requirements to preserve the wine's quality throughout filling, transit, and storage.



The increase in the penetration of organized retail is expected to be a major driver of the food cans market over the coming years. Increased disposable incomes, shifting consumer preferences and tastes, shifting demographic profiles, and increased expenditures are all contributing to the organized retail sector's growth. Vendors rely on the organized retail sector to distribute and sell their products, and large organized retailers carry vast volumes of canned foods and beverages in their stores

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Food Cans Market Characteristics



3. Food Cans Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Food Cans



5. Food Cans Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Food Cans Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints On the Market

5.2. Global Food Cans Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Food Cans Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Food Cans Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

2-Piece Cans

3-Piece Cans

6.2. Global Food Cans Market, Segmentation by Material , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Aluminum Cans

Steel/Tin Cans

6.3. Global Food Cans Market, Segmentation by End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Pet Food

Bakery and Confectionery

Sauces, Jams and Pickles

Fruits and Vegetables

Tea and Coffee

Others

7. Food Cans Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Food Cans Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Food Cans Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

