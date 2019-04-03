Global Food Colors Market Outlook, 2019 to 2024 - Anticipated to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.4%, Driven by the Increasing Demand for Natural Colors
DUBLIN, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Colors Market By Type (Naturals, Synthetic, Nature Identical), Source (Plant, Microorganisms, Animals), Form (Liquid, Powder, Emulsion), Solubility (Water, Oil), Application (Processed Foods, Beverage), And Geography - Global Forecast To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global food colors market is expected to reach $4,651.4 million by 2024 from $3,026.9 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%.
The factors such as increasing demand for natural colors, increasing awareness for clean-label products, rising need to enhance product appeal, and growing research and development activities in food industry are driving the growth of this market during the forecast period.
In addition, the report further gives an extensive outlook on various industries served by the food colors. These industries include food and beverage; meat, poultry, and seafood; bakery and confectionary; oil and fats industry; academic and research institutes; and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs).
An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.
The geographic analysis provides detailed insights on the key trends of the industry in the listed regions & countries, identifying the demographic & economic impact, government & private investments, and regulatory scenario. The report identifies Europe being the largest market followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The geographical analysis section also comments on the key market players shaping the growth of the industry in the respective countries.
The report also includes the competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 5 years (2014-2018). The market players employed various strategies to expand their product offerings, global footprint, and augment their market shares.
Key Players
The major players operating in the global food colors market are CHR Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Dohler Group (Germany), DowDupont(U.S.), D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Naturex S.A. (France), Kalsec Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan), Frutarom industries Ltd. (Israel), Lycored Ltd. (Israel), GNT Group (The Netherlands), San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc. (Japan), and Color & Fragrance Co. (U.S.).
Key questions answered in the report
- Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type, source, form, solubility, application, and region/countries?
- What was the historical market for food colors across the globe?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2018-2024?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global food colors market?
- Who are the major players in the global food colors market?
- How is the competitive landscape and who are the market leaders in the global food colors market?
- What are the recent developments in the global food colors market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global food colors market?
- What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the global food colors market and how do they compete with the global players?
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1. Market Ecosystem
1.2. Currency and Limitations
1.2.1. Currency
1.2.2. Limitations
1.3. Key Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
2.1.3. Market Size Estimation
3 Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. Product Analysis
3.4. Regional Analysis
4 Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.2.1. Increasing Demand for Natural Colors
4.2.2. Increasing Awareness for Clean-Label Products
4.2.3. Growing Need to Enhance Product Appeal
4.2.4. Growing Research and Development Activities in Food Industry
4.3. Restraints
4.3.1. Health Hazards of Synthetic Colors
4.3.2. Stringent Regulatory Landscape
4.3.3. High Cost of Natural Colors
4.4. Opportunities
4.4.1. Emerging Economies - Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa
4.4.2. Innovative Products
4.5. Regulatory Analysis
4.5.1. Introduction
5 Global Food Colors Market, by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Natural Food Color
5.2.1. Carmine
5.2.2. Anthocyanins
5.2.3. Caramel
5.2.4. Annatto
5.2.5. Carotenoids
5.2.6. Chlorophyll
5.2.7. Spirulina
5.2.8 Turmeric
5.2.9 Beet
5.4.1. Others
5.3. Synthetic Food Color
5.3.1. Blue
5.3.2. Red
5.3.3. Yellow
5.3.4. Green
5.3.5. Amaranth
5.3.6. Carmoisine
5.3.7. Tartrazine
5.3.8. Erythrosine
5.3.9. Other
5.4. Natural Identical
5.4.1. Lutein
5.4.2. Curcumin
5.4.3. Titanium Dioxide
5.4.4. Canthaxanthin
5.4.5. Cochineal
5.4.6. Others
6 Global Food Colors Market, by Source
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Plant
6.3. Mineral and Chemicals
6.4. Microorganism
6.5. Animal
7 Global Food Colors Market, by Form
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Liquid
7.3. Powder
7.4. Gel
7.5. Emulsion
8 Global Food Colors Market, by Solubility
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Water
8.3. Dye
8.4. Oil
9 Global Food Colors Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Food Products
9.2.1. Introduction
9.2.2. Bakery, Snacks and Cereal
9.2.3. Dairy
9.2.4. Confectionery
9.2.5. Meat, Poultry and Seafood
9.2.6. Oil and Fats
9.2.7. Others
9.3. Beverages
9.3.1. Introduction
9.3.2. Non-Alcoholic Beverages
9.3.2.1. Carbonated Soft Drinks
9.3.2.2. Functional Drinks
9.3.2.3. Juice and Juice Concentrate
9.3.2.4. Others
9.3.3. Alcoholic Beverages
10 Global Food Colors Market, by Geography
10.1. Introduction
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. Rest of World
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Acquisitions
11.3 Expansions
11.4. New Product Launches
12 Company Profiles
12.1. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
12.2. Koninklijke DSM N.V.
12.3. Sensient Technologies Corporation
12.4. Archer Daniels Midland Company
12.5. Dhler Group
12.6. DowDuPont
12.7. D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc.
12.8. Fiorio Colori S.R.L.
12.9. Kalsec Inc.
12.10. FMC Corporation
12.11. BASF SE
12.12. Allied Biotech Corporation
12.13. Frutarom Industries Ltd.
12.14. Lycored Ltd.
12.15. GNT Group
12.16. San-Ei Gen F.F.I. Pte. Ltd.
