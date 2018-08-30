Global Food Enzymes Market 2018-2022: Extensive Use of Food Enzymes Owing to Their Rapid Use in the Production of Alcoholic and Nonalcoholic Drinks

DUBLIN, Aug 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global food enzymes market to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% during the period 2018-2022.

One trend in the market is capacity expansions and new plants. The global food enzymes market has been witnessing expansions in production capacities over the past 5-10 years. The food enzymes market in China and India has developed at a rapid pace with the continuous increase in production capacities by producers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from the beverage industry. The beverage industry is witnessing extensive use of food enzymes owing to their rapid use in the production of alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. The use of enzymes is crucial component in the brewing industry.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of substitutes. Emulsifiers exhibit similar characteristics and uses as food enzymes, thus poising a major challenge to the growth of the global food enzymes market as emulsifiers.

Key vendors

Amway

BASF

Chr. Hansen Holding

DowDuPont

DSM

Novozymes

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Food enzymes by sources

Manufacturing process of food enzymes

Supply chain analysis of food enzymes

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Processed foods - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Beverages - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Animal feed and poultry- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Dairy - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Bakery - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Carbohydrases - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Protease - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Lipase - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES







PART 13: MARKET TRENDS







PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE





Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

