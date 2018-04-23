Global Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market Report 2018-2022 - Increased Need for Food Sterilization is Driving the Market

Global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market to grow at a CAGR of 26.55% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is adoption of PEF systems as an alternative to thermal pasteurization. Thermal pasteurization has been widely used as a conventional method in the food industry for deactivating microorganisms in liquid food. However, the method may cause issues such as loss of freshness of food and loss of texture and aroma.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased need for food sterilization. The rapidly increasing demand for durable, fresh, and safe food products among the consumers across the globe has led to the emergence of sterilization as a critical process in increasing the shelf life of the food products.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high initial cost for setting up PEF systems. PEF is widely used in the food and beverage processing industry as a superior non-thermal processing method. However, the high initial set up costs for the industrial PEF system is one of the major concerns among various food and beverage processing companies.



Key Vendors

CoolWave Processing

Diversified Technologies

Elea

EPS

Heat and Control

Pulsemaster

