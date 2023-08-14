Global Food Packaging Industry Report 2023: Elevating Food Packaging Strategies - Trends and Outlook 2022-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Packaging Industry Trends, Opportunities and Growth Analysis by Region, Country, Pack Material (Rigid Plastics, Rigid Metal, Paper and Board, Glass and Flexible Packaging) and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food packaging industry has demonstrated remarkable growth, recording a substantial 2,071.4 billion units in 2022, and the momentum is set to persist as projections indicate a rise to 2,337.8 billion units by 2027, reflecting a notable CAGR of 2.4% during the period from 2022 to 2027.

This comprehensive report serves as a consolidation of diverse data sources, offering an all-encompassing insight into the global food packaging market. Covering various facets, the report encompasses a market overview, growth analysis based on pack materials and industries, material-specific growth analysis across industries and sectors, as well as detailed analyses of pack materials, trends, illuminating case studies, and a forward-looking outlook.

The prominence of the Asia-Pacific region is evident as it led the pack in 2022, boasting a volume share of 47.9%, closely followed by the Americas with a volume share of 25.4%. The dominant player in the realm of pack materials was flexible packaging, commanding a lion's share of 53.1% globally.

Rigid plastics and paper & board followed suit with shares of 25.1% and 13.2%, respectively, in 2022. Leading the charge in terms of industry sectors, the dairy & soy food sector was at the forefront, capturing an impressive 31.5% volume share in 2022. Following closely was the bakery and cereals sector, contributing a substantial 13.5% share in the same year.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Environment

Global Packaging Overview

Market Environment - Global Takeaways

External Packaging Influences

Packaging Innovations in 2022

Packaging Share Change by Material and Food Sectors - Global Overview

Pack Material Market in Food Industry - Global Overview

Pack Materials Market Size and Growth Analysis - Global Overview

Change in share in the Overall Packaging Industry by Regions, 2017-27

Change in Consumption Levels: Regions, 2017-27

Cross Sector Comparison by Pack Material - Global

Pack Material Growth Contribution by Sector (1/2)

Market Environment - Regional Overview

