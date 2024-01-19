Global Food Preservatives Industry Report 2023: Increasing Consumer Preference for Clean Label Ingredients - Meat and Meat Products, Bakery, and Beverage Industries Hold Strong Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Preservatives Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing demand for food and beverage (F&B) products with extended shelf life and increasing preference for convenience F&B will drive the food preservative market.

The bakery, meat, and meat products industries exhibit strong demand for preservatives due to their high susceptibility to contamination from microorganisms. Clean label trends across the globe will boost the market adoption of natural preservatives, supporting the overall growth of the preservatives market.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the global food preservative market by volume in 2022 thanks to a fast-growing processed F&B industry. However, Europe dominated the food preservative market by revenue due to its large domestic F&B industry, high F&B export volume, and the high prices of preservatives in the region. The publisher expects APAC to show the fastest growth during the forecast period thanks to the growing demand for convenience food in the growing economies of the region due to the increasing number of working women population and busy lifestyles.

Finally, this analysis also considers exogenous factors, such as the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War and inflation. The application scope of the study is restricted to F&B. The study includes qualitative insights into selected novel and traditional natural food preservatives.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Novel Natural Preservatives

Expansion across Developing Markets such as APAC and LATAM

Meat and Meat Products, Bakery, and Beverage Industries Hold Strong Growth Potential

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Food Preservative Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Abbreviations

Scope of Analysis

International Numbering System (INS) Numbers for Food Additives

Scope of Preservatives

Segmentation

Definitions

Product Type Definitions

Application Definitions

Key Competitors

Commonly Used Food Preservation Techniques

Overview of Commonly Used Class I Preservatives

Overview of Novel Natural Preservatives

Market Trends Driving Innovation in Food Preservatives

Competitive Environment

Competitive Product Matrix: Synthetic Preservatives

Competitive Product Matrix: Natural Preservatives

Pricing Trends

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Food Preservatives Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Volume Forecast by Product Type

Revenue and Volume Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue and Volume Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast by Region

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Synthetic Food Preservatives

Synthetic Preservatives Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type

Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Ingredient Type

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Natural Food Preservatives

Natural Preservatives Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type

Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Ingredient Type

Product Launches: Natural Food Preservatives, 2022-2023

Product Launches: Natural Food Preservatives, 2022

Other Key Developments: Natural Food Preservatives, 2021-2023

