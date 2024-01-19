Global Food Preservatives Industry Report 2023: Increasing Consumer Preference for Clean Label Ingredients - Meat and Meat Products, Bakery, and Beverage Industries Hold Strong Growth Potential

The growing demand for food and beverage (F&B) products with extended shelf life and increasing preference for convenience F&B will drive the food preservative market.

The bakery, meat, and meat products industries exhibit strong demand for preservatives due to their high susceptibility to contamination from microorganisms. Clean label trends across the globe will boost the market adoption of natural preservatives, supporting the overall growth of the preservatives market.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the global food preservative market by volume in 2022 thanks to a fast-growing processed F&B industry. However, Europe dominated the food preservative market by revenue due to its large domestic F&B industry, high F&B export volume, and the high prices of preservatives in the region. The publisher expects APAC to show the fastest growth during the forecast period thanks to the growing demand for convenience food in the growing economies of the region due to the increasing number of working women population and busy lifestyles.

Finally, this analysis also considers exogenous factors, such as the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War and inflation. The application scope of the study is restricted to F&B. The study includes qualitative insights into selected novel and traditional natural food preservatives.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Novel Natural Preservatives
  • Expansion across Developing Markets such as APAC and LATAM
  • Meat and Meat Products, Bakery, and Beverage Industries Hold Strong Growth Potential

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Food Preservative Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Abbreviations
  • Scope of Analysis
  • International Numbering System (INS) Numbers for Food Additives
  • Scope of Preservatives
  • Segmentation
  • Definitions
  • Product Type Definitions
  • Application Definitions
  • Key Competitors
  • Commonly Used Food Preservation Techniques
  • Overview of Commonly Used Class I Preservatives
  • Overview of Novel Natural Preservatives
  • Market Trends Driving Innovation in Food Preservatives
  • Competitive Environment
  • Competitive Product Matrix: Synthetic Preservatives
  • Competitive Product Matrix: Natural Preservatives
  • Pricing Trends

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Food Preservatives Market

  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type
  • Volume Forecast by Product Type
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast by Product Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Application
  • Volume Forecast by Application
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast by Application
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast by Region

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Synthetic Food Preservatives

  • Synthetic Preservatives Overview
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
  • Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis by Ingredient Type

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Natural Food Preservatives

  • Natural Preservatives Overview
  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Volume Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
  • Volume Forecast by Ingredient Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Volume Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis by Ingredient Type
  • Product Launches: Natural Food Preservatives, 2022-2023
  • Product Launches: Natural Food Preservatives, 2022
  • Other Key Developments: Natural Food Preservatives, 2021-2023

