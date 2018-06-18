Global Food Processing Machinery Market 2018-2022: Increasing Automation of Processes in Food Manufacturing Industry

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Food Processing Machinery Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Food Processing Machinery Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the period 2018-2022.
Global food processing machinery market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Food processing machines are used by manufacturer of food for processing food using techniques such as pasteurization, homogenization, blending, and filling. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of meat, poultry, seafood, bakery, and dairy products. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the growing focus on safety features of food processing machinery. The safety of operators of food processing machinery is one of the major concerns for food manufacturers.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the anticipated growth of 17.47% in global packaged food market during the forecast period. The demand for packaged food is expected to grow exponentially due to its convenience in handling and storage and longer shelf life, and better hygiene in comparison to other food products.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the purchase of refurbished machinery and retrofitting of current machinery by food manufacturers. Food manufacturers are increasingly purchasing second-hand or rebuilt machinery instead of new food processing mainly because the cost of refurbished machinery is around 50% less than that of new machinery.
Market Trends
- Growing focus on safety features of food processing machinery
- Increasing automation of processes in food manufacturing industry
- Growth of contract manufacturing in food industry
Key vendors
- Buhler
- GEA
- JBT
- Marel
- Tetra Pak
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/967cml/global_food?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-food-processing-machinery-market-2018-2022-increasing-automation-of-processes-in-food-manufacturing-industry-300667727.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article