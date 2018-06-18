Global Food Processing Machinery Market 2018-2022: Increasing Automation of Processes in Food Manufacturing Industry

The Global Food Processing Machinery Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the period 2018-2022.

Global food processing machinery market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Food processing machines are used by manufacturer of food for processing food using techniques such as pasteurization, homogenization, blending, and filling. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of meat, poultry, seafood, bakery, and dairy products. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the growing focus on safety features of food processing machinery. The safety of operators of food processing machinery is one of the major concerns for food manufacturers.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the anticipated growth of 17.47% in global packaged food market during the forecast period. The demand for packaged food is expected to grow exponentially due to its convenience in handling and storage and longer shelf life, and better hygiene in comparison to other food products.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the purchase of refurbished machinery and retrofitting of current machinery by food manufacturers. Food manufacturers are increasingly purchasing second-hand or rebuilt machinery instead of new food processing mainly because the cost of refurbished machinery is around 50% less than that of new machinery.

Market Trends



Growing focus on safety features of food processing machinery

Increasing automation of processes in food manufacturing industry

Growth of contract manufacturing in food industry



Key vendors

Buhler

GEA

JBT

Marel

Tetra Pak

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



