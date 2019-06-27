Global Food Safety Testing Market 2019-2025 - Featuring SGS, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, TV SD, TV Nord Group, AsureQuality, and Laboratory Corp of America

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Safety Testing Market, Volume, Forecast & Global Analysis, By Contaminants, Technology, Regions,and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Food Safety Testing Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 18 Billion by the end of the year 2025. The report studies the global food safety testing market and volume.

Most of the food-borne diseases happen suddenly, and some people recover on their own without treatment, but some people require diagnostic services as well as treatment. Sometimes the food-borne illness can have more severe complications. According to the U.S. Department of health, an estimated 48 million people in the United States faces a food-borne illness. In the United States, Food-borne diseases cause about 3,000 deaths annually.

Several leading food official agencies across the world implement many rules and regulation to ensure the quality and safety of foods will propel the food safety testing market in the global arena. Now a day's many cases come up of food-borne disease in many countries because of consumption of contaminated food, including hazardous chemicals and toxins.

There is a rise in food fraud companies, who intentionally adulterate for financial profit due to fierce competition among food distributor and producer. There are various other factors such as pesticides, an artificial taste enhancer, and requisite certification from companies, which act as a fuel for the growth of the food safety testing market.

Food Safety Testing Market Fragmentation by Contamination



In this report, we have categorized the food safety testing market by contaminants into five parts; Pathogen, Agriculture Chemicals, Allergens, GMO, Toxins, and Others. In the global arena, the food producer mainly focuses on Pathogen because it constitutes a high degree of contaminants found in food.



Genetically Modified Organism Segment is Anticipated to Be the Fastest-Expanding Market in the Coming Years



GMO is one of the fastest growing segment as the awareness among consumer are rising for GMOs foodstuff. Now a day, GMOs food producer understands the need of consumer because the consumers are reluctant to consume the genetically modified organisms foodstuff without knowing nutritional and safety information. Therefore, GMOs producer focuses more on testing and labelling the food to ensure complete safety of food products.



Pathogen Segment is One of the Largest Segments



Pathogen segment is one of the most significant segments in the food safety testing market. In this report, we have done a comprehensive analysis of Pathogen via a different perspective. The pathogen is further fragmented into five parts; Salmonella, E-Coli, Listeria, Campylobacter, and Others.



Countries Analysis - Global Food Safety Testing Market



In this report, we have segmented food safety testing market into five regional fronts; Western Europe, North America, China, Japan and Rest of the World. Besides, we have done a complete regional analysis of the global food safety testing market.



Companies Profiled (Overview, Food Safety Portfolios, Merger/Acquisition, Financial Insights)



1. SGS S.A.

2. Eurofins Scientific

3. Intertek Group PLC (UK)

4. Bureau Veritas S.A. (France)

5. ALS Limited

6. TV SD

7. TV Nord Group

8. AsureQuality Ltd.

9. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global - Food Safety Testing Market & Forecast



5. Global - Food Safety Testing Volume & Forecast



6. Market Share - By Segment

6.1 By Contaminant

6.2 By Pathogen Food Testing

6.3 By Regions

6.4 By Method / Technology



7. Volume Share - By Segment

7.1 By Contaminant

7.2 By Pathogen Food Testing

7.3 Regional

7.4 By Method / Technology



8. Contaminant - Food Testing Market & Volume

8.1 Pathogen

8.2 Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) Testing

8.3 Allergens

8.4 Agricultural Chemicals

8.5 Toxins



9. Pathogen - Food Safety Testing Market & Volume

9.1 Salmonella

9.2 E-Coli

9.3 Listeria

9.4 Campylobacter

9.5 Others



10. Regions - Food Safety Testing Market & Volume

10.1 North America

10.2 Western Europe

10.3 Japan

10.4 China

10.5 Other Countries



11. Method/Technology - Global Food Safety Testing Market & Volume

11.1 Traditional Microbiology

11.2 Molecular Diagnostics

11.3 Immunodiagnostics



12. Growth Drivers

12.1 Food Recalls for 2018 & Customer Reaction

12.2 Regulatory Modernization



13. Challenges

13.1 Antibiotic Resistance: An Emerging Food Safety Concern



14. Companies Profiles

14.1 SGS S.A.

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Food Safety Portfolios

14.1.3 Merger/Acquisition

14.1.4 Financial Insights

14.2 Eurofins Scientific

14.3 Intertek Group PLC (UK)

14.4 Bureau Veritas S.A. (France)

14.5 ALS Limited

14.6 TV SD

14.7 TV Nord Group

14.8 AsureQuality Ltd.

14.9 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2mqvv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

