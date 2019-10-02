Global Food Safety Testing Market Outlook Report 2019: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Safety Testing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Safety Testing is accounted for $13,144.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $27,618.24 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Increase in application of pesticides in agriculture and high application preservatives are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, Prevalence of traditional methods accompanied by higher cost of rapid technology is one of the factor hindering the market.



Food safety testing refers to the inspection of food products for disease-causing organisms, chemicals, and other hazardous materials. It is generally targeted at three primary food contaminants namely, pathogens, chemicals, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers.



The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful and deliberate misdescription of food. Implementation of various regulations on food safety, particularly in the developed economies, drives the growth of the global food safety testing market. Recycling of animal by-products, sale of goods past their use by date, inclusion of harmful ingredients, and unsafe food handling processes are some of the major food fraud activities.



Based on technology, rapid food safety testing technology is going to have a considerable demand during the forecast period is owing to the technological advancements and increasing competitiveness in the industry has surged the market growth.



Based on Geography, The European market is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as they have recorded many issues related to food safety over the past few years. As a result, stringent policies have been regulated to implement complete food safety for the public.



Some of the key players profiled in the Food Safety Testing include



SGS

Als Limited

Asurequality

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins

Food Chain Id

Intertek

Mrieux

Microbac Laboratories

Neogen Corporation

Rj Hill Laboratories

Romer Labs

Symbio Laboratories

TV Nord Group

TV SD

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Food Safety Testing Market, By Food Tested

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cereals & Grains

5.3 Dairy Products

5.4 Fruits & Vegetables

5.5 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

5.6 Processed Food

5.7 Other Food Tested



6 Global Food Safety Testing Market, By Target Tested

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Allergens

6.3 Chemical & Toxin

6.4 Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

6.5 Heavy Metals

6.6 Mycotoxin

6.7 Pesticides

6.8 Pathogens

6.8.1 Campylobacter

6.8.2 E. Coli

6.8.3 Listeria

6.8.4 Salmonella

6.8.5 Other Pathogens

6.9 Other Target Tests



7 Global Food Safety Testing Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rapid

7.2.1 Agar culturing

7.2.2 Chromatography & Spectrometry

7.2.3 Convenience-Based

7.2.4 Immunoassay

7.2.5 Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr)

7.3 Traditional



8 Global Food Safety Testing Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



