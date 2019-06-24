Global Food Safety Testing Market Report 2016-2024 with Analysis on NGS-based Food Safety Testing: A Technology with High-Growth Promise
Jun 24, 2019, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Safety Testing: Worldwide Market Analysis 2016-2019 & Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Food Safety Testing in US$ Thousand.
The report analyzes the market for Food Safety Testing Services by the following Testing Types and End-Use Segments:
Testing Types
- Pathogens Testing
- Pesticide Testing
- GMO Testing
- Other Testing
End-Use Segments
- Processed Food
- Dairy
- Meat
- Others
The report profiles 84 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Food Safety Testing Service Providers
- ALS Limited (Australia)
- Bureau Veritas S.A. (France)
- DTS Food Laboratories (Australia)
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)
- Covance, Inc. (USA)
- Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
- Genetic ID NA, Inc. (USA)
- ifp Institut fr Produktqualitt GmbH (Germany)
- International Laboratory Services (UK)
- Intertek Group PLC (UK)
- Mrieux NutriSciences (USA)
- Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Neogen Corporation (USA)
- Romer Labs, Inc. (USA)
- SGS SA (Switzerland)
- Food Safety Testing Product Companies
- 3M Company (USA)
- bioMrieux SA (France)
- Biolog, Inc. (USA)
- Charm Sciences, Inc. (USA)
- FOSS A/S (Denmark)
- Hygiena, LLC (USA)
- R-Biopharm AG (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Food Safety Emerges as a Major Concern for Public Health Systems
Increasing Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Food Safety Testing Market
A Bird's Eye View of Food Testing Market
Growing Need to Curb Foodborne Illnesses Drives Food Safety Testing Market
Developed Economies Lead the Food Safety Testing Market
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in the Food Safety Testing Market
Pathogen Testing
The Largest Food Testing Type
Comparison of Foodborne Pathogen Testing Methods
E.coli Testing Market: Technology Advancements Drive Growth
MIT Researchers Develop New Technology to Test Presence of E.coli Strain in Foods
GMO Testing: The Fastest Growing Testing Category
Pesticide Residue Testing Market Rides on the Growing Need to Limit Pesticide Remnants in the Food Supply Chain
Meat Industry
The Largest End-Use Segment
Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market
FSMA Implementation Pushes Demand for Technologies Enabling Traceability
Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Diagnostics
Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks and Product Recalls
Food Safety Testing Market Positioned for Growth
A Glance at Select Product Recalls in the US
2018
List of Foodborne Illness Outbreaks in the US (2013-2017)
Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures
Traditional Testing Technologies Continue to Rule the Roost
Leading Food Processors Resort to Rapid Microbiological Testing
Competitive Landscape
Food Safety Diagnostic Companies Facing Testing Times
2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Rising Food Needs of an Expanding Global Population Turn Focus onto Food Safety
Food Contract Laboratories to Outdo In-house Labs
Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam
List of Food Testing Laboratory Types
Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree
Rapid and Automated Tests: Attractive Solution for Food Processors
Non-O157 STEC Pathogens: Focus of Testing Companies
Food Safety Market Being Transformed by Emerging Technologies
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
Blockchain Technology
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
NGS-based Food Safety Testing: A Technology with High-Growth Promise
Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth
Nanotechnology in Food Testing
Biosensors and Smartphones Set New Frontiers
Biotechnology and Bioinformatics
The Backbone of New Testing Technologies
SERS Technique
An Alternative to PFGE
Process Testing to Gain Prominence
Automation Picks Up Momentum
Smart Labels and Tags Gains Significance
Consumer Packaged Goods Companies: Technology Innovations Aid in Compliance with Food Safety Requirements
Adulteration of Meat Products on the Rise
Meat Irradiation: A Solution to Curb Contamination?
Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing Technologies
Mycotoxin: A High-Grade Food Contaminant
List of Common Mycotoxins and its Effect on Health
Food Safety Services Challenged by Emerging Raw Materials
Environmental Monitoring Gaining Prominence in Food Processing Environment
Mandatory Labeling Requirements Bode Well for Food Safety Testing Market
Key Issues
Food Diagnostics
The Legislative Perspective
Food Industry's Growing Threat: Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)
Food Safety Issues in Food Production
List of Food Safety Related Issues in Different Stages of Food Production
Global Companies Resist Standardization of Testing Procedures
Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology Testing Market
Test Kits Remain Insufficient for Detecting All Allergens
Available Test Kits at External Laboratories by Allergen
Ban on Antibiotics Fuel Food Residue Testing
Herbicide Resistant Genetically Engineered Plants Pose Problem
3. AN INSIGHT INTO FOOD SAFETY TESTING MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY
Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in Food Sciences and Quality Control
Growing Concerns over GMOs Demand Rapid Tests for GMOs Detection
Status of Ban on GMO Corps in Select Countries
PCR Technique Plays a Vital Role in GMOs Detection
ELISA and Lateral Flow Tests Adoption in Identification of GMOs to Zoom
Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing: An Opportunity to Tap
Multiplexing
A New Trend for Food Pathogen Testing
LC/MS Technologies Gains Space in Food Safety Testing
Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Safety Testing Grow Brighter
4. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Stringent Norms Necessitate Food Safety Testing
Growing Need for Standardization of Pesticide Residue Testing
Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)
HACCP
Advantages of HACCP
Codex Alimentarius Commission Agreement for Pre-Market GMO Testing
Europe Enforces Regulatory Framework for Food Contact Materials
European Union Policy on Genetically Modified
Stringent Directives
Regulation (EC) 1829/2003 on Genetically Modified Organisms
Changing Regulatory Policies
Impact on Market Players
5. AN INSIGHT INTO FOOD SAFETY
Introduction
Common Causes of Food Contamination
Top Ten Pathogens Attributed to Food Borne Diseases
An Overview of Select Pathogens
Campylobacter
E.coli O157:H7
Salmonella
Listeria
Other Pathogenic Forms
Removing Food Contaminants
Food Irradiation
Ultra-High Pressure Technology
Ozone Treatment
Steam Pasteurization
Fumigation
Food Coating Technology
6. FOOD SAFETY TESTING: PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is Food Safety Testing?
Pathogen Testing
Pesticide Testing
GMO Testing
Food Safety Testing
A Comprehensive Overview
Microbiological Tests
Pathogen Testing
Simple, Efficient and Fast Testing
Nucleic Acid Analysis
Rapid Hygiene Testing
Keeping the Surrounding Clean: Rapid Hygiene Testing
Pesticide Testing
GMO Testing
Understanding the GMO Testing Process
Product Sampling
DNA Extraction
PCR Amplification
Testing Methods
Regulating GMO Testing
Surface Hygiene Testing
Swab'N'Check Hygiene Monitoring Kit
Swabbing by Australian Standard Method
3M Petrifilm
Oxoid Dip Slides
BAX System
Other Related Testing Technologies
Immunoassay Technology
Magnetic Particle Assays
Lateral Flow Immunoassay Strips
Coated-Tube Immunoassays
Microtiter Plate Assays
Bioluminescence Technology
Role of High Pressure Processing in Ensuring Food Safety
How does HPP Work?
Applications
7. END-USE MARKET ANALYSIS
Processed Foods
Fruit & Vegetable Juices
Alternative Beverages: Key Competitors
Fortified Drinks: The Latest in' Fad
100% Juices are in Vogue
Meat Industry
Processed Meat & Fast Foods
Replacing Traditional Meals
Why is Meat Processed?
Dairy Products
Emerging Markets Offer Opportunities
Churning Out New Opportunities
8. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Bureau Veritas and Schutter Launch On-site Aflatoxin Test
CERTUS Unveils CERTUS System for In-house Rapid Pathogen Detection
Neogen Announces Availability of NeoSeek Genomic Testing Services
Neogen Introduces New Mycotoxin Tests
Neogen Introduces Veratox for Sesame Allergen Test
Neogen Introduces New Food Safety Testing Products
Neogen Introduces New Drug Residue Testing Products
Romer Labs Introduces AgraStrip Soy Test Kit
Neogen Unveils Four New Products for Drug Residue Testing
9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Eurofins and Orion Partner for Expanding Auditing an Certification Services in Canada
Eurofins Acquires Craft Technologies
Eurofins Takes Over Food Analytica
HRL and MilkTestNZ Agree to Provide Analytical Testing Services to New Zealand Dairy Industry
SGS Takes Over Vanguard Sciences
Mrieux Acquires Stake in Tecnimicro Laboratorio de Analisis
Align Capital Partners Acquires Barrow-Agee
Eurofins Acquires Institut Nehring
ALS Takes Over Mikrolab Group
CERTUS to Distribute Solus Pathogen Testing System in the US
3M Takes Over Elution Technologies
Global ID Group Takes Over Analitus Anlises Biotecnolgicas
Mrieux NutriSciences Acquires Bangalore Testing Laboratories
ALS Takes Over Marshfield Food Safety
ALS Arabia and Biyaq Laboratories Form JV
Eurofins Takes Over Gzlem Gda Kontrol ve Aratrma Laboratuvarlar
Mrieux NutriSciences Takes Over ACM Agro
Hygiena Concludes Take Over of DuPont Diagnostics
Microbac Laboratories Enters into Partnership with Sample6
NSF Takes Over G+S Laboratory
Merck Takes Over BioControl Systems
Hygiena Acquires Pruebas Microbiologicas Rapidas
Eurofins Takes Over International Laboratory Services
SGS Establishes New Food and Agriculture Testing Lab in Korea
SGS Takes Over Stake in Biopremier
Eurofins Scientific Acquires Bureau de Wit
Eurofins Scientific Acquires Agro-Analyses
Bureau Veritas Acquires Majority Stake in DTS
FOSS and Mrieux NutriSciences Enter into Strategic Partnership
Mrieux NutriSciences Expands Operations in South America
Eurofins Scientific to Acquire Exova's Food, Water and Pharmaceutical Products Testing
Thermo Fisher Receives Extended AOAC-RI Performance Tested Methods Certification for SureTect
NSF Acquires Euro Consultants Group
10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 84 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 100)
- The United States (60)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (26)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1qpbu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article