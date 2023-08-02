Global Food Safety Testing Market to Reach US$ 35.3 Billion by 2030: Rising Concerns Over Contaminated Food Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Safety Testing Market, Company Profiles, Major Acquisitions and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food safety testing market is predicted to reach US$ 35.3 Billion by 2030.

The practice of food safety testing has gained considerable significance over the past few years in view of growing incidences of food-borne illnesses and poisoning caused by contaminated food products. Food safety is threatened by microbial pathogens, viruses, toxins, genetically modified organism content, pesticides, food allergens and others. With the rising public concern over food contamination and foodborne illnesses, combined with advancements in testing technologies, the food safety testing market is anticipated to grow significantly.

The increasing consumption of processed and packaged food in developing and developed countries, owing to factors such as shifting lifestyles and food habits, rapid urbanization & fast paced life, increasing disposable incomes of consumers, rise in nuclear families and dual income households, is projected to drive the food safety testing market. Companies engaged in the manufacturing and distributions of food products are mandated by their respective regional and international regulatory agencies to implement food safety testing and certification.

Recent Developments

  • In March 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Thermo Scientific iCAP RQplus ICP-MS Analyzer, a new trace elemental analyzer that simplifies everyday analyses in environmental, food, pharmaceutical and industrial testing laboratories.
  • In November 2022, SGS announced the acquisition of Bucharest-based Industry Lab, which will enhance its portfolio of testing services for the Romanian food market.
  • In July 2022, Neogen Corporation announced that it has acquired Thai-Neo Biotech Co., Ltd., a longstanding distributor of Neogen's food safety products located in Bangkok, Thailand.

Key Takeaways By Contaminant: 

  • Among the contaminants of food, testing for pathogens dominated, with Salmonella accounting for the largest share in the food safety testing market. Many food product recalls by FDA have been recently registered in the U.S. and other countries, especially due to Salmonella contamination.
  • Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) are the second leading contaminant in the food safety testing market.
  • Toxins and Pesticides are the other leading contaminants in the food safety testing market.

Key Takeaways By Pathogen: 

  • In 2022, salmonella testing dominated the global demand for food pathogen testing owing to the large number of foodborne outbreaks due to Salmonella in foods such as meat and poultry, dairy, processed foods, and fruits and vegetables.
  • E-coli testing is the second leading segment of the food pathogen testing market, driven by rising awareness regarding hygiene; government regulations regarding water & food management; and increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, such as diarrhea and Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.

Key Takeaways By Food Type: 

  • Based on food type, the global food safety testing market is dominated by Meat and poultry, followed by Processed food products, as maximum number of illnesses have been associated with these applications globally. These two segments together accounted for around 60% share of the total food safety testing market in 2022.
  • Dairy and dairy products is the third leading application of food safety testing market being followed by fruits and vegetables.

Key Takeaways By Region: 

  • North America dominated the global food safety testing market in 2022, and this trend is projected to continue through 2030 due to an increasing number of food poisoning outbreaks in the region.
  • Western Europe is the second-leading regional market for food safety testing, driven by the stringent food safety regulations imposed by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).
  • Japan captured third highest share of the global food safety testing market in 2022, being followed by China.

Key Takeaways By Method/Technology: 

  • Immunodiagnostics accounted for largest share of the food safety testing market, driven by the advancement of testing technologies and the increase in demand for advanced and rapid technology systems.
  • Traditional microbiology market share is declining year on year owing to the time consuming and labor-intensive factors associated with the traditional methods.
  • Molecular diagnostics represent a highly effective tool in the detection and quantification of food safety threats associated with practically any nucleic acid content with intact sequences. Molecular diagnostics have the potential to revolutionize quality testing in food production.

Global Food Safety Testing Market - Company Profiles

  • Agilent Technologies
  • bioMerieux SA
  • DuPont
  • 3M
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Bio-Rad
  • SGS SA
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Intertek
  • Bureau Veritas
  •  Neogen Corporation

