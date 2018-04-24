Global Food Service Contractors Markets 2018-2022: A Highly Concentrated Market Dominated by Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark & Elior

DUBLIN, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Global food service contractors market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for food service contractors. Emerging market growth, public and private investments in healthcare and education, busy lifestyles, growth in the airline industry globally is driving the demand for food service contractors. At the same time, there is mounting pressure on food service contractors to reduce costs and improve food quality.
The market for food service contractors is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Compass Group plc, Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Elior and others.
Business Establishments accounted for the largest share of the market for food service contractors in 2017. The highest growth is projected to come from Healthcare Institutions. Major factors included rapid growth in elderly population and increasing incidences of chronic diseases and also due to increased public and private investments in the healthcare industry in emerging markets
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for food service contractors. It was followed by Western Europe and North America. Going forward, Africa is expected to witness the fastest growth in the food service contractors market, followed by Asia-Pacific.
China is the largest market in terms of value in the food service contractors market. India and the UK are forecasted to have the fastest growth. The market is challenged by restraints such as stringent food safety regulations, logistic challenges and shortage of skilled labor.
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Food Service Contractors Market Characteristics
4 Food Service Contractors Market Size and Growth
- Historic Market Growth
- Drivers of the Market
- Restraints on the Market
- Forecast Market Growth
- Drivers of the Market
- Restraints on the Market
5 Food Service Contractors Market Trends and Strategies
- Emergence of Organic Menus
- Advances in Technology
- Delivering Surplus Food to Homeless and Needy People
- Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions
- IoT Enabled Kitchen Equipment
- Automated Purchasing Tool
- Flexitarianism and Vegetable Consumption is on the Rise
6 PESTLE Analysis
- Political
- Tax Exemptions to Airlines Driving Market Growth
- Investments in Healthcare Industry
- Increasing Investments in Education Industry
- Environmental
- Extreme Weather Conditions Increase Investments in Food Preservation Systems
- Rising Pollution Levels Causing Food Contamination
- Social
- Busy Lifestyle Increasing Demand for Food Service Contractors
- Increasing Demand for Healthy and Organic Food
- Technological
- RFID Tracking for Inventory and Supply Chain Management
- Use of IoT Technology to Reduce Operational Costs
- Economic
- Investments in Special Economic Zones Increasing Demand for Food Service Contractors
- Increasing Disposable Incomes
- Legal
- Varying Food Safety Regulations with Different Countries and Airlines
7 Food Service Contractors Market Segmentation
- Global Food Service Contractors Market, By Segment
- Global Food Service Contractors Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022,
8 Food Service Contractors Market Regional and Country Analysis
- Global Food Service Contractors Market, By Region
- Global Food Service Contractors Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Region
- Global Food Service Contractors Market Segmentation, By Region, 2017
- Global Food Service Contractors Market, By Country
- Global Food Service Contractors Market, Historic and Forecast, By Country
- Global Food Service Contractors Market Segmentation, 2017, By Country
9 Food Service Contractors Market Customer Information
- Technology to Tackle Food Waste Problem
- Concession Lines Scare Away Hungry Fans
- Need for Safe Handling of Food Carts
- Improving Quality of Food at Hospitals
- Passenger Satisfaction with Meals During Flights
10 Global Food Service Contractors Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
- Global Per Capita Average Food Service Contractors Market Expenditure
Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Food Service Contractors Market
- HNA Group Acquired Gategroup
- Sodexo Acquires Centerplate
- ISS Group Acquired Guckenheimer
- Elior Group Acquired Megabite Food Services and Ramachandran Catering Ltd.
