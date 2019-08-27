Global Food Service Market Report 2019-2024: Market is Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 4.2 Trillion

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food service market size was worth US$ 3.4 Trillion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 4.2 Trillion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2024.

Foodservice refers to the sale of food and beverages that are prepared for immediate consumption or for takeaways and home deliveries. Foodservice outlets are classified into two sectors: commercial establishments which include fast-food restaurants, catering, nightclubs and recreational outlets. Non-commercial outlets which include food operations that run inside the premises of an organizations such as hospitals, schools, military bases, etc.

The food service market can also be classified on the basis of operation systems, into conventional system where the ingredients are assembled, prepared and served on the same premises. Centralized system, in which food production is centralized and is then transported to the kitchens at different locations. Ready prepared system in which the food is prepared onsite and stored chilled or frozen until required, and assembly-serve systems in which pre-prepared foods are purchased, stored, assembled, and served to the consumer.

Growing demand for customization and innovation in food menu options is among the key factors driving the global foodservice market. Consumers are provided with a wide variety of alternatives to customize their meals according to their taste, dietary and budget preferences. Millennials and working professionals are the key target consumers for the market owing to their increasing preference for hassle-free, nutritious and hygienic food that is readily available.

Additionally, commercial restaurants and cafs have emerged as a convenient place for teenagers, families, and young professionals to socialize and relax, thus catalyzing the growth of the market. Moreover, development of e-commerce/online platforms and on-the-go food services coupled with innovations in packaging, introduction of low-fat beverages, gluten free products, etc, are also contributing significantly to the growth of the market.

Furthermore, factors such as increasing number of working women, reduced practice of preparing home-cooked meals, increasing disposable incomes, improving distribution channels, etc. are also catalysing the growth of the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global food service market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global food service industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sector?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of foodservice systems?

What is the breakup of the market based on the types of restaurants?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global food service industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global food service industry?

What is the structure of the global food service industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global food service industry?

What are the profit margins in the global foodservice industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Food Service Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Sector

5.4 Market Breakup by Types of Foodservice Systems

5.5 Market Breakup by Types of Restaurants

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Sector

6.1 Commercial

6.2 Non-commercial



7 Market Breakup by Types of Foodservice Systems

7.1 Conventional Foodservice System

7.2 Centralized Foodservice System

7.3 Ready Prepared Foodservice System

7.4 Assembly-Serve Foodservice System



8 Market Breakup by Types of Restaurants

8.1 Fast Food Restaurants

8.2 Full Service Restaurants

8.3 Limited Service Restaurants

8.4 Special Food Services Restaurants



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



