Global Food Starch Market 2018-2023: Market is Poised to Register a CAGR of 8.58% with Agrana, Cargill, Grain Processing, National Starch Food Innovation, Roquette Fereres & Tate & Lyle Dominating

The global food starch market is poised to register a CAGR of 5.85%

The market is competitive and driven by an increase in the trend of health and wellness and growing consumer demand for all natural ingredients. Cereals, particularly breads and breakfast cereals, and potatoes make the major contribution to starch intakes in the western diets. Starch intakes are considerably higher in countries dependent on starchy staples to a greater degree, such as China, and Japan.

Gluten-free is a rising trend seen in food starch market, Cargill's ActiStar is a resistant starch to replace wheat flour and can be added to the products intended to be gluten-free.

Growing Demand for Weight Management Foods to Help Food Starch Market

Increasing advancements in the technology of microencapsulation has widened the options for starch industry, which is projected to have a high impact in the coming years. The rising demand for weight management ingredients or foods and functionally diverse ingredients is driving the market. These factors are highly impactful all through and are expected to drive the market at a medium pace during the forecast period.

The increasing prices of agricultural commodities are highly impacting the prices of the final product, which is a major drawback for the market growth. The demand for starch from other industries such as cosmetics, animal feed, and chemicals, is lagging the food starch market growth. However, the rising demand for processed and convenience foods has opened the gates for the market. In addition, the emerging trend of clean label ingredients has also triggered the market and is expected to continue the impact throughout the forecast period.

Modified Starch Holds the Major Share in Food Starch Market

Native and modified starches are used as thickeners, binders, and stabilizers in the food & beverage industry. Due to their functional properties, they are considered as indispensable ingredients in the industry. Some of their key functions include the prevention of undesired hydration, rendering the desired texture and mouth feel, shelf-life extension and encapsulation of other ingredients. The use of modified starch as a fat replacer is expected to further increase it usage in the future due to the growing trend of consumers giving preference for health foods which contain substitutes for fat to increase the nutritive value for food.

US Holds Major Share in North America Food Starch Market

Globally, maize has been the most preferred raw material for starch production. In the United States, more than 90% of the starch is manufactured from maize. Asia-Pacific also follows suit and depends significantly on maize for the manufacture of starch. North America is expected to have the highest market share for modified starch market globally in 2017. The US is expected to have the highest share of about 45%. Maize is used considerably in Europe as well, although the dependence is lesser compared to other global markets. This is mainly because wheat and potato are significantly used as raw material sources to meet the starch requirements in Europe. The European starch industry produces over six hundred products, from native starches to physically or chemically modified starches, through to liquid and solid sweeteners. United Kingdom (UK) is one among the prominent countries that have a high market share in consumption of starch in the region.

Food Starch Market Competitive Landscape

The major players in the global food starch market are Agrana, Cargill Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation, National Starch Food Innovation, Roquette Fereres Sa, Tate & Lyle - Tereos Syral.

New entrants in food starch market are rare, due to high initial costs and market saturation. Companies are participating in this market with the focus on establishing themselves as manufacturers of health and wellness ingredients. The major competitive factors in the native and modified starches market are price, product customization, and customer service.

Key Developments

May 2017 : Tate & Lyle Expands Portfolio of Texturants With 17 Non-GMO Starches.

: Tate & Lyle Expands Portfolio of Texturants With 17 Non-GMO Starches. March 2017 : Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) announced that it has been granted exclusivity in relation to the proposed purchase of Chamtor, a French producer of wheat-based sweeteners and starches.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition



2. Research Approach & Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Designs

2.3 Study Timeline

2.4 Study Phases

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Discussion Guide

2.4.3 Market Engineering and Econometric Modelling

2.4.4 Expert Validation



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.4.5 Degree of Competition



4. Market Segmentation

4.1 By Type

4.1.1 Native Starch

4.1.2 Modified Starch

4.1.3 Starch Derivatives

4.1.4 Starch Sweeteners

4.2 By Source

4.2.1 Maize

4.2.2 Wheat

4.2.3 Potato

4.2.4 Others (Cassava and Rice)

4.3 By Application

4.3.1 Beverages

4.3.2 Baked Goods

4.3.3 Confectionery

4.3.4 Dairy Products

4.3.5 Processed Foods

4.4 By Region

4.4.1 North America

4.4.1.1 United States

4.4.1.2 Mexico

4.4.1.3 Canada

4.4.1.4 Others

4.4.2 Europe

4.4.2.1 United Kingdom

4.4.2.2 France

4.4.2.3 Germany

4.4.2.4 Italy

4.4.2.5 Others

4.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.4.3.1 India

4.4.3.2 China

4.4.3.3 Japan

4.4.3.4 Australia

4.4.3.5 Others

4.4.4 South America

4.4.4.1 Brazil

4.4.4.2 Argentina

4.4.4.3 Mexico

4.4.5 Africa

4.4.5.1 South Africa

4.4.5.2 Others



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

5.2 Most Active Companies in the Past Five Years

5.3 Market Share Analysis



6. Company Profiles

6.1 ADM - Archer Daniels Midland

6.2 AGRANA

6.3 Avebe

6.4 Beneo

6.5 Cargill Incorporated

6.6 Grain Processing Corporation

6.7 Ingredion

6.8 National Starch Food Innovation

6.9 Roquette Fereres SA

6.10 Tate & Lyle - Tereos Syral



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8dwjfj/global_food?w=5

