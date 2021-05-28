Global Food Sterilization Equipment Market Forecast to 2026 Featuring Market Leaders and Upcoming Players Such as Systec, Sun Sterifaab & International Sonomecanics

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "Food Sterilization Equipment Market by Application, Technology, Process and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Food Sterilization Equipment Market is predicted to grow at the rate of 6.36% CAGR by 2026

Food sterilization equipment helps to eliminate, remove, kills, or deactivates all forms of life and other biological agents from the food products. Food sterilization equipment supports fighting molds and different microbes in excitements and herbs.

There are numerous Food sterilization equipment, which are used to treat all types of food products like milk, beer, juices, fish, meat, and many more. The temperature and duration required for the sterilization by using the food sterilization equipment depend on multiple factors like the type of microorganisms, the size of the container, pH of the food, the method of heating, etc.

The food processing industry is near maturity that is working through a turbulent period due to increasing consumer demand for improved food safety and higher sustainability and quality. To raise these products' shelf life while adhering with stringent government regulations, food processing organizations have started investing in sterilizing equipment, which is projected to spur market development over the coming years.

As per the technology, the market of food sterilization equipment has been divided into heat, steam, filtration, radiation, chemical, and others. The heat sterilization segment accounted for the largest market share of the global food sterilization equipment market in 2018.

Heat sterilization is one of the most broadly used sterilization methods owing to its low capital investment and easy-to-handle characteristics. The wide acceptance of heat sterilization techniques in the food & beverage processing industry, is estimated to lead this market's growth during the estimated period.



Based on application, the market of food sterilization equipment is divided into 'spices, seasonings, & herbs', 'cereals & pulses', 'fruits & vegetables', 'meat, poultry & seafood', 'dairy products', 'dried fruits & nuts', 'beverages', and others. The segment of 'spices, seasonings, & herbs' accounted for the largest share of the global food sterilization equipment market in 2018.

Spices & herbs comprise compounds like antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antifungal, and anticancer properties while benefiting the consumer's health. Spices and herbs being an important ingredient for food producers in most of their products, food sterilization equipment's demand is expected to remain high.



On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest development in the food sterilization equipment market during the estimated period. Emerging economies like India, China, and developed country like Japan have favorable market development potential for sterilized food products, which has stimulated the food manufacturers in these countries to adopt strategies like expansions. Through expansions, the companies are concentrating on catering to the consumer demands and through growing the production capacity of sterilized food products and raw materials like spices, seeds, and herbs by using food sterilization equipment.

