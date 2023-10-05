Global Food Texture Market Poised for Significant Growth with $20.5 Billion Forecast by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Texture Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product, By Type (Cellulose Derivatives, Gums, Inulin, Gelatins, Starch, Dextrins and Pectins), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Texture Market is projected to experience significant growth, with the market size expected to reach $20.5 billion by 2030, marking a robust CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Consumers' increasing preference for unique food products with improved nutritional value and texture is fueling the use of texture-modifying compounds in food products. The Sauces & Others segment is poised to capture a 1/5th share of the market by 2030, primarily due to the significant impact of texture on the mouthfeel and overall consumer satisfaction of sauces and dressings.

The growth of this market segment is driven by the adoption of thickeners, emulsifiers, and stabilizers to enhance the consistency and stability of sauces and dressings. Furthermore, the moderate growth of texture-modifying compounds in applications such as pet food, infant food, and nutritional supplements is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Key Market Strategies:

One of the major strategies employed by market participants is partnerships. In January 2023, Cargill Ingredients partnered with Blendtek Ingredients, Inc., to strengthen Cargill's distribution network in Canada. Additionally, in December 2022, Kerry signed an agreement with Kameda Seika to commercialize and supply Kerry's rice-derived postbiotic entirely in Europe and the Americas.

Market Competition Analysis:

According to The Cardinal Matrix, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and Archer Daniels Midland Company are leading the market. In August 2022, Archer Daniels Midland partnered with New Culture to produce New Culture's cheese using ADM's fermentation and dairy processing operations.

Key Innovators in the Market:

Other key innovators in the market include Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Market Growth Factors:

  • Rising consumption of convenience foods: Increased disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles have led to substantial growth in the consumption of convenience foods. Consumers are seeking convenient, healthy, and safe food products, which is driving the market for food texture.
  • Modified Food Texture offers financial advantages: Consumer preferences for natural products with reduced sugar content are driving the use of texture-modifying compounds to enhance sensory experiences and reduce costs. Food texture plays a crucial role in how consumers perceive food and beverages, leading to significant market expansion.

Market Restraining Factors:

  • Challenges in the Cost and Supply Chain: Texturizers and food additives can be expensive, and fluctuations in raw material prices can impact production costs. Additionally, supply chain disruptions and complexity can affect the availability and price of these compounds.

Scope of the Study:

By Application:

  • Dairy Products & Ice Creams
  • Confectionery
  • Jams
  • Layers
  • Fillings
  • Bakery
  • Ready Meals
  • Beverage
  • Meat Products
  • Sauces & Others

By Product:

  • Natural
  • Synthetic

By Type:

  • Cellulose Derivatives
  • Gums
  • Inulin
  • Gelatins
  • Starch
  • Dextrins
  • Pectins & Others

Key Market Players:

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Desosen Biochemical (Ordos) Ltd.
  • Ingredion Incorporated
  • Kerry Group PLC
  • Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG
  • CP Kelco
  • Cargill, Incorporated
  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
  • Euroduna Food Ingredients Gmbh

