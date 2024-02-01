Global Food Thickeners Market Size, Share & Industry Report 2023-2030, Featuring Cargill, Archer Daniels, DuPont de Nemours, Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, Darling Ingredients & Ashland

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Feb, 2024, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Thickeners Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Starch, Hydrocolloids, and Protein), By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market research report on the Global Food Thickeners Market reveals promising growth, forecasting the industry to reach $20.9 billion by 2030, advancing at a 5.8% CAGR during the analysis period. The comprehensive study highlights the escalation in volume to 7,181.2 Kilo Tonnes by the end of 2022, indicative of a 5.6% growth rate during the 2019-2022 period.

Stabilizing additives such as food thickeners have become integral to the confectionery industry, contributing to its $1,000.1 million revenue in 2022. These ingredients are instrumental in maintaining the appeal and longevity of the products. Food thickeners also play a vital role in enhancing taste experiences with their gelling and texturizing properties, especially in products like jellies, gummies, and candies.

Influencing Market Dynamics

  • The demands of urban lifestyles and the uptick in processed and convenience food consumption drive the market forward.
  • The aging global population spurs an increased requirement for dietary adaptations, with thickeners aiding those with swallowing difficulties.
  • Raw material cost variability continues to shape the economic landscape, affecting supply chain decisions and market stability.

Segmentation Insights

By Type

The starch type segment commands the market landscape with its versatility as a thickener, bolstered by the rising interest in plant-based and sustainable food practices.

By Application

Thickeners in the beverage sector have carved out a significant market share, with innovations contributing to both enjoyment and health consciousness among consumers.

By Source

Plant-derived thickeners lead the pack, fueled by the alignment with health trends, veganism, and consumers' preference for clean label products.

Regional Audits

Europe stands at the forefront of the Global Food Thickeners Market in revenue share, driven by the processed food industry's strength and natural ingredient preference.

Competitive Landscape

The market is witnessing a spurt of innovative competitive strategies by leading players. Adopting approaches encompassing acquisitions and strategic partnerships, companies are fine-tuning their offerings to meet diverse industrial demands.

Recent Market Strategies

  • Strategic agreements to enhance distribution networks and ingredient offerings.
  • Partnerships to scale advanced sustainable proteins through fermentation technology.
  • Portfolio expansion with tailored starch solutions.
  • Investment in facilities to boost global Aquaflow rheology modifier capacity.
  • Acquisitions geared towards manufacturing capacity and geographical reach expansion.
  • New product launches to satisfy specific application demands.

This market analysis is an indispensable tool for stakeholders seeking to navigate the complexities of the food thickeners market. It offers an exhaustive exploration of the market, including a multitude of tables and figures that facilitate a robust understanding of the industry's dynamics.

This expansive report lays out a well-researched roadmap of the food thickeners market's trajectory, enabling industry participants to make informed decisions and strategize business moves to harness its benefits in the coming years.


Companies Profiled

  • Cargill
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • DuPont de Nemours
  • Kerry Group,
  • Tate & Lyle
  • Fuerst Day Lawson
  • Ingredion
  • Darling Ingredients
  • Ashland 
  • CP Kelco U.S.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6cqhht

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Amphoteric Surfactants Industry Report 2023

United States Amphoteric Surfactants Industry Report 2023

The "United States Amphoteric Surfactants Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's ...
Global Sustained Release Coatings Markets, 2018-2022 and 2023-2028: Growing Demand for Controlled Drug Delivery Boosts Expansion

Global Sustained Release Coatings Markets, 2018-2022 and 2023-2028: Growing Demand for Controlled Drug Delivery Boosts Expansion

The "Sustained Release Coatings Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.