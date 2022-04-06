Global Food Traceability Market Trends & Size to Register USD 35.48 Billion by 2029, at 9.0% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Food Traceability Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Radio-frequency Identification, Barcodes, Infrared, Biometrics, Global Positioning System); By Software; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global food traceability market size & trends is expected to register a CAGR of 9.0 percent and revenue is expected to increase from $18.15 billion in 2021 to $35.48 Billion by 2029.

A food traceability system is a tracking technology that helps to maintain the record of the flow of products from production to distribution. The companies consider a food traceability system the best tool to recognize the origin of food and its destination. They use this system to make fresh food products available to different end-users, which will ultimately help in reducing food-borne diseases. This food tracking system plays a key role in food investigations as well as in the global food trade as multi-ingredient food is made of materials that come from a variety of food chains & countries.

Meat & livestock, fresh produce & seeds, dairy, beverages, and fisheries are some of the main applications of the food traceability market. The growing development and utilization of advanced technology-based solutions such as infrared, RFID, biometrics, barcode, NFC, and sensors are boosting the food traceability market growth. The equipment that supports this system includes PDA with GPS, thermal printers, 2D & 1D scanners, tags & labels, sensors, and others. Consumers in the US and UK are ready to pay more for products with food traceability and point-of-origin certificate.

Top Global Market Players:

Bar Code Integrators

Bext360

Bio-Rad Laboratories

C.H. Robinson

Carlisle

Cognex

Covectra

Crest Solutions

Food Forensics

FoodLogiq

Honeywell International Inc.

Merit-Trax

OPTEL GROUP

rfxcel

Safe Traces

SGS SA

Source Trace

TE-Food

Trace One

Traceall Global

Zebra Technologies

Food Traceability Market: Growth Drivers

Legislative framework and certifications & standardizations are driving the global food traceability market growth. This progress can be attributed to strict guidelines by regulatory bodies related to food safety in several developed and developing countries. Also, competitive edge & brand loyalty, tracing contamination & product recall, and flow of information upstream & downstream of the supply chain are other factors fueling the growth of the market. The growing worries associated with food safety among consumers are also positively favoring the market growth. In addition, the rise in food-borne diseases and food adulteration incidents leads to major health-related problems, which is expected to drive the demand for the food traceability market in the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in traces contamination and assists product recalls are additional factors anticipated to contribute to the growth of the food traceability market during the forecast period.

Food Traceability Market: Scope & Report Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2029 USD 35.48 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 18.15 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 9.0% from 2022 - 2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2029 Top Market Players Bar Code Integrators, Bext360, Bio-Rad Laboratories, C.H. Robinson, Carlisle, Cognex, Covectra, Crest Solutions, Food Forensics, FoodLogiq, Honeywell International Inc., Merit-Trax, OPTEL GROUP, rfxcel, Safe Traces, SGS SA, Source Trace, TE-Food, Trace One, Traceall Global, and Zebra Technologies. Segments Covered By Technology, By Software, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Food Traceability Market: Segmentation

Insight by Technology

On the basis of the technology segment, the food traceability market is categorized into Radio-frequency identification, Barcodes, Infrared, Biometrics, and Global positioning system. Among these, the Radio frequency identification technology (RFID) segment is expected to account largest market revenue share in the global market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the foreseen period. Radio-frequency Identification technology (RFID) is a technology used to track real-time information through devices called tags, transponders that identify and track items using radiofrequency. It eliminates the need for user initiation and can simultaneously read and write hundreds of tags.

Geographic Overview: Food Traceability Market

Based on geography, North America led the largest revenue share in 2021, owing to a significant need for traceability in growing countries. The growing fluctuations in regulation in the domestic market affect the food traceability market's current and future trends are covered in this portion. The country section also estimates major data pointers such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, and downstream and upstream value chain analysis. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a high CAGR in the global market in 2021. The key factors contributing to this regional growth include growing population growth with surging consumables demand and rising concerns over food safety among consumers. The changing consumption habits of people due to increased awareness about healthy F&B is also boosting the demand for these traceability services.

Food Traceability Market: By Technology Outlook

Radio-frequency identification

Barcodes

Infrared

Biometrics

Global positioning system

Food Traceability Market: By Software Outlook

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Friction welding

Laboratory Information Management Software (LIMS)

Warehouse software

Others

Quality management software



Poultry farm software



Hybrid software

Food Traceability Market: By Application Outlook

Fresh food produce

Meat

Poultry & sea products

Dairy products

Beverage products

Others

