Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market to 2023 - Market to Reach Revenue of $4.58 Billion

The Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market was worth 3.18 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 4.58 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.27% between 2017 and 2023.

The Foot Orthotic Insoles are the inserts that are designed for curing and stabilization of biomechanical misalignment of foot and lower limbs caused due to diseases such as diabetes, plantar fasciitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and foot deformities. These products also serves the safety and comfort needs of sports community like athletes, football players, hockey players etc in order to absorb the shocks due to extensive foot activity.

The North America region is expected to dominate Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market followed by Europe. This is due to rising consciousness towards personal healthcare and technological advancements in this region.

The growing geriatric and obese population, reduced complications and improved lifecycle of the product, and rising demand for custom-made foot orthotic insoles are the reasons for the growth of the market.

According to the American Podiatric Medical Association's (APMA) research in the U.S., maximum number of women suffers from foot difficulties related to wearing high-heels.

