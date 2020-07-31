Global Forecasts for the Protective Clothing Market by Material Type, Application and End-Use Industry to 2025 - PBI Forecast to be the Fastest-growing Segment by Material Type

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polyamide, and PBI), Application (Thermal, Chemical, and Visibility), End-Use Industry (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Mining) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The protective clothing market is estimated to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2020 to USD 12.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.92%. The protective clothing market is largely driven by the stringent regulations pertaining to the safety of personnel in developed economies. The rising number of workplace-related injuries is leading to increased concern of the employers about ensuring the safety of their workers. The rising concern of both the employers and employees regarding safety at the workplace is expected to drive the protective clothing market.

The PBI segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value, during the forecast period. PBI's ability to blend easily with other materials will play an important role in driving market growth. Moreover, it does not melt or burn at normal temperatures. These characteristics of PBI over other material types are estimated to boost its demand in the protective clothing market.

The thermal application segment is the largest application of protective clothing due to its wide application across different industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, construction, and others. The growing manufacturing projects, especially the high-rise buildings, offer a huge potential for the thermal protective clothing market. The oil & gas industry is expected to drive the demand for protective clothing in the thermal application due to the growth in exploration & production in the oil & gas field.

The North America protective clothing market is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The regulations that mandate the use of protective clothing at manufacturing facilities are driving the market in the region. The mandate by the government, coupled with the awareness among the workers, is leading to the growth of the protective clothing market in the region. The increasing number of accidents in these industries has led to the rising demand for protective clothing. The workers involved in ground activities are exposed to erection, repair, demolition, maintenance, painting, land clearing, earthmoving, grading, drilling, blasting, and concreting. Thermal, chemical, mechanical, visibility, and biological/radiation applications of protective clothing help the individual to work efficiently in risky operations by providing the necessary protection. In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the protective clothing market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on protective clothing offered by top players in the global market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the protective clothing market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for protective clothing across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global protective clothing market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the protective clothing market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Protective Clothing Market, by Material Type



7 Protective Clothing Market, by Application



8 Protective Clothing Market, by End-Use Industry



9 Protective Clothing Market, by End User Type



10 Protective Clothing Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



3M Company

Company Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Ansell Limited

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Globe Manufacturing Co. Llc

Globus Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hydrowear B.V.

Kermel Industries

Kimberly Clark Corp

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Lindstrom Group ( Finland )

) Lion Apparel Inc.

Logistik Unicorp Inc.

National Safety Apparel

Newtex Industries, Inc.

PBI Performance Product Inc.

Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

Radians, Inc.

Royal Tencate Nv

Sioen Industries Nv

Teijin Limited

VF Imagewear, Inc.

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Workrite Uniform Company Inc.

13 Adjacent & Related Markets



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h0c1hr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

