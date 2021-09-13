Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $77.8 Billion by 2027 - Forensics as a Service (FaaS) to Witness Robust Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forensic Technologies and Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market to Reach $77.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Forensic Technologies and Services estimated at US$48.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Chemical Analysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$29.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DNA Profiling segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Forensic Technologies and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Biometric or Fingerprint Analysis segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Primer

Recent Market Activity

Ever Present Threat of Crime Boosts the "Need" Factor

DNA Analysis: The Ultimate Weapon in the Battle against Crime

Government Intervention to Help Perk-Up Demand

Expanding Criminal DNA Database Extends a Fillip to DNA Analysis

DNA Analysis Aids in Post-Conviction Testing

Privacy Issues Plague DNA Forensics

Rising DNA Sample Analysis Backlogs Saddle Crime Labs

Federal Funds to Ease the Backlog Burden

Testing Quality in Laboratories Raises Eyebrows

Rise in Gun Violence Raises the Demand for Forensic Ballistics

Rise in Cyber Crimes Brings to Fore the Emergence of Computer Forensics

Digital Forensics Continue to Gain Acceptance in the Corporate Sector

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 125 Featured)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Capsicum Group LLC

Cellmark Forensics

Computer Forensics Inc.

Creative Forensic Services

Cyber Agents Inc.

Forensic Pathways Ltd.

Forensics Consulting Solutions LLC

Foster + Freeman Ltd.

Global Digital Forensics Inc.

Leica Geosystems AG

MorphoTrust USA Inc.

Inc. Neogen Corporation

PAPILLON ZAO

Pyramidal Technologies Ltd.

SBC Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Tri-Tech Forensics Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Challenges Continue to Bedevil Digital Forensics

Smartphone Forensics Garners Momentum

Law Enforcement Slow in Adoption of Mobile Forensics

Cloud Forensics Grow in Popularity

Forensics as a Service (FaaS) to Witness Robust Growth

Constant Threat of Terrorist Bombings Sharpens the Focus On Explosives Forensics...

All Eyes on Forensic Consulting Services

The Era of Slow Growth Invites Financial Fraud & Strengthens the Business Case for Forensic Accounting Services

Demand Swells for Miniaturized, Hand-Held Forensics Devices

Miniaturization of DNA based Diagnostics: Still an Uphill Task

Innovations in Forensic Technologies: Key to Growth

Targeted Collection - The Next Generation Forensic Tool

Image Enhancement Technology: A Shot in the Arm for Criminal Investigation

Fingerprint Detection on Metals Now a Possibility

Universities Emerge As Forensic R&D Hubs

Structure of Forensic Labs in the United States

Operational Structure

Spotlight on Accreditation

Challenges Confronted by Forensic Labs

Practice of Forensic Science Attracts Widespread Criticism

Insufficient Funding Hampers Operations of Crime Labs

A Review of Select Technologies Applied in Forensic Investigation

High-Speed Cameras for Ballistics Photography

Panoramic 3D Cameras

Alternative Light Photography

Laser Ablation Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (LA-ICP-MS)

Video Spectral Comparator

3D Forensic Facial Reconstruction

DNA Sequencer

Forensic Carbon-14 Dating

XFT Device - Digital Surveillance for Xbox

Link Analysis Software for Forensic Accountants

Magnetic Fingerprinting & Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AIFS)

NoTable Recent R&D Initiatives

Human Microbiome

Innovative Spectroscopy Technique Promises Effective Cloth Fiber Identification

Use of Raman Spectroscopy for Effective Evidence Processing

Nanoparticles: Treasure Trove of Forensic Information

New Technique for Human Hair Identification Promises Faster Processing

Sequence Specific Label Free Cost Effective DNA Sensors Promise to Lower Costs of DNA Analysis

Innovative New Device Drastically Speeds Up Human DNA Extraction

Fluorescent Fingerprint Tag to Enhance Latent Print Collection & Identification

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

