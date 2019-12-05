Global Forestry and Logging Markets Report 2019: Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forestry And Logging Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Forestry and Logging Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global forestry and logging market.



The forestry market consists of sales of forestry products by entities ((organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce forestry products by the growing, cutting and transporting of timber, operations of the timber tract, growing trees for reforestation and collecting forest products such as gums, barks and fibers.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the forestry and logging? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Forestry And Logging market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global forestry and logging market, accounting for 53% of the market in 2018. Africa was the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global forestry and logging market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global forestry and logging market.



Aerial seed bombing is the new and effective way of reforestation. Aerial reforestation is the process of dropping pointed containers with saplings by aircrafts that can nearly plant one million trees every single day. The dropped canisters are made of biodegradable material and contain a seedling packed in soil and nutrients and are designed to be dropped from a low-flying plane. The canisters hit the ground at 200 mph and embed themselves in the soil. Thailand has made plans to begin with a five-year pilot project focused on aerial reforestation method to boost reforestation by planting trees for forests that have deteriorated.



