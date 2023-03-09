Global Forklift Truck Market Report 2022-2028: Growth in Infrastructure Projects Drives Demand

Mar 09, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Forklift Truck Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MARKET OUTLOOK
Based on this research report, the global forklift truck market is expected to advance with a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The global market's growth is fueled by factors such as rising infrastructure projects, warehouse expansions, and the growing e-commerce industry. Additionally, the rise in government expenditure is another factor opening new avenues for the forklift truck market.
However, the volatile cost of raw materials is expected to hamper the overall development of the forklift truck market.
REGIONAL OUTLOOK
The global forklift truck market includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.
Globally, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The region's robust growth is mainly on account of industrialization, rising labor costs, and a rise in trade activities. For instance, China's robust fiscal stimulus packages have led to the development of various sectors, driving the adoption of industrial equipment like forklift trucks. Further, the intense vendor competition has compelled forklift truck manufacturers to shift their focus to the region for new opportunities. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to widen the Asia-Pacific market's scope.
COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK
The notable companies in the forklift truck market include Hangcha Group Co Ltd, Anhui Heli Co Ltd, Toyota Industries Corporation, Komatsu Ltd, Kion Group AG, EP Equipment Co Ltd, Clark Material Handling Company, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co Ltd, Jungheinrich AG, Crown Equipment Corporation, Lonking Holdings Limited, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, and Doosan Group.
Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, textile machinery, and material handling equipment. The company is among the core companies of the Toyota Group. It offers automotive and lift truck stamping dies, lift and counterbalanced trucks, pallet trucks, and land transportation services. Its product line includes Raymond 700 series reach-fork trucks designed for efficiency in narrow aisle applications. Toyota serves clients globally, with headquarters located in Japan.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growth in Infrastructure Projects
- Warehouse Expansions
- Thriving E-Commerce Industry
Market Challenges
- Volatile Cost of Raw Materials
Market Opportunities
- Increased Government Expenditure in Emerging Economies
- Rising Investments in Autonomous Forklift Trucks
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Forklift Truck Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
3. Global Forklift Truck Market Outlook - by Product Type
3.1. Warehouse Forklift
3.2. Counterbalance Forklift
4. Global Forklift Truck Market Outlook - by Power Source
4.1. Internal Combustion Engine
4.2. Electric Motor
5. Global Forklift Truck Market Outlook - by Class
5.1. Class 1
5.2. Class 2
5.3. Class 3
5.4. Class 4
5.5. Class 5
6. Global Forklift Truck Market Outlook - by End-User
6.1. Retail & Wholesale
6.2. Logistics
6.3. Manufacturing
6.4. Automotive
6.5. Food Industry
6.6. Other End-Users
7. Global Forklift Truck Market - by Regional Outlook
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Research Methodology & Scope
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Hangcha Group Co Ltd
- Kion Group AG
- Anhui Heli Co Ltd
- Clark Material Handling Company
- Crown Equipment Corporation
- Toyota Industries Corporation
- Mitsubishi Logisnext Co Ltd
- Jungheinrich AG
- Ep Equipment Co Ltd
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc
- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
- Komatsu Ltd
- Lonking Holdings Limited
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited
- Doosan Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2d2mam
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article