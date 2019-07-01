Global Forming Fluids Market to 2024: Focus on Rolling Oils, Hydroforming Fluids and Others

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forming Fluids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global forming fluids market was worth US$ 3.02 Billion in 2018

Forming fluids are fluids that are used in forming processes such as folding, stamping, drawing and wire-drawing. These processes are largely used in the manufacturing of sheet metal and components, both in heavy industry and in the manufacturing of small, detailed objects. The products utilised in such processes may be either oil-based or emulsions that are derived from mineral or synthetic oils. These fluids include drawing and stamping compounds, forging compounds, rolling oils, die-casting compounds, and hydroforming fluids.

The global demand of forming fluids is currently experiencing stable growth. An important property of forming fluids is that they provide great lubrication and better corrosion protection. This way, they help in protecting the substrates from scratches and damage during manufacturing and molding. Forming fluids are composed of different additives that help in improving their efficiency.

Additionally, a defining characteristic of forming fluids is that they protect the substrates from acidic conditions and humidity, particularly in industrial environments. The selection of the forming fluids depends on numerous parameters which includes the type of application, process, available water quality, and the metal. The right selection of parameters ensures the cost-effective and smooth operation of the metal forming process.

Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 3.37 Billion by 2024 exhibiting a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary:



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into rolling oils, hydroforming fluids and others.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into primary metals, transportation equipment, fabricated metal products, machinery, metal cans and others. Primary metals currently represent the biggest segment.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific , North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America . Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the global market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global forming fluids market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global forming fluids industry?

What is the breakup of the global forming fluids market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of global forming fluids market on the basis of application?

What are the price trends of forming fluids?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global forming fluids market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global forming fluids market?

What is the structure of the global forming fluids market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global forming fluids market?

How are forming fluids manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Forming Fluids Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.3 Manufacturing

5.8.4 Marketing

5.8.5 Distribution

5.8.6 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Price Analysis

5.10.1 Key Price Indicators

5.10.2 Price Structure

5.10.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Rolling Oils

6.2 Hydroforming Fluids

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Primary Metals

7.2 Transportation Equipment

7.3 Fabricated Metal Products

7.4 Machinery

7.5 Metal Cans

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Forming Fluids Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Afton

10.3.2 BASF

10.3.3 Chevron Oronite

10.3.4 Dow

10.3.5 Lonza

10.3.6 Lubrizol

10.3.7 Apar

10.3.8 Chevron

10.3.9 Columbia Petro

10.3.10 Gazprom

10.3.11 Idemitsu Kosan

10.3.12 Indian Oil

10.3.13 Lukoil

10.3.14 Pertamina

10.3.15 Sinopec

10.3.16 SK

10.3.17 Total Lubricants USA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0wb4t





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

