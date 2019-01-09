Global Fracking Water Treatment Market to 2022: Adoption of Superficial Carbon will be One of the Major Trends that Impact Market Growth
Jan 09, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Fracking Water Treatment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fracking water treatment market will register a CAGR of more than 5% by 2022.
The adoption of superficial carbon in the fracking system will be one of the major trends that impact the growth of the global fracking water treatment market during the forecast period. The increase in demand for fresh water is also rising the demand for recycling and reclaimed water. The environmental impacts of hydraulic fracking leads to a decrease in demand for shale extraction, which in turn, hinder the growth of the global fracking water treatment market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Techman-Head Group and Brackett Aircraft Company, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the adoption of superficial carbon in the fracking system and the expansion of aircraft manufacturing facilities, will provide considerable growth opportunities to fracking water treatment manufactures.
Aquatech International, Halliburton, Schlumberger, SUEZ, and Veolia are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Treatment and recycle
- Deep well injection
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of supercritical carbon in fracking
- Shift in focus toward NGVs
- Advances in technologies associated with water treatment
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aquatech International
- Halliburton
- Schlumberger
- SUEZ
- Veolia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/942ml7/global_fracking?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article