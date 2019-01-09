Global Fracking Water Treatment Market to 2022: Adoption of Superficial Carbon will be One of the Major Trends that Impact Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fracking Water Treatment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fracking water treatment market will register a CAGR of more than 5% by 2022.

The adoption of superficial carbon in the fracking system will be one of the major trends that impact the growth of the global fracking water treatment market during the forecast period. The increase in demand for fresh water is also rising the demand for recycling and reclaimed water. The environmental impacts of hydraulic fracking leads to a decrease in demand for shale extraction, which in turn, hinder the growth of the global fracking water treatment market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Techman-Head Group and Brackett Aircraft Company, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the adoption of superficial carbon in the fracking system and the expansion of aircraft manufacturing facilities, will provide considerable growth opportunities to fracking water treatment manufactures.

Aquatech International, Halliburton, Schlumberger, SUEZ, and Veolia are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Treatment and recycle

Deep well injection

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of supercritical carbon in fracking

Shift in focus toward NGVs

Advances in technologies associated with water treatment

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aquatech International

Halliburton

Schlumberger

SUEZ

Veolia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/942ml7/global_fracking?w=5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

