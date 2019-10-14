Global Fracture Fixation Devices Market 2019: Market is Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 5.9%, Reaching Nearly $11bn in 2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Market for Fracture Fixation Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fracture fixation devices market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, reaching nearly $11bn in 2023.

This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for fracture fixation devices. Geographic markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World (RoW), which includes all other countries.



This report provides the following useful information:

A clinical overview of fracture epidemiology

Procedure volumes for the US and five major EU markets

Product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

New products offered by emerging competitors in the trauma market

In-depth global market and competitive analyses.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key drivers and limiters to the fracture fixation products market?

Which competitors are leading the market and introducing new technology?

How are technological advancements impacting market growth?

What will be the procedure volume trends in fracture fixation during the forecast period covered by this analysis?

How are mergers and acquisitions affecting the market shares of leading competitors?

Fracture Fixation Highlights

Internal fixation devices for fracture fixation include intramedullary nails, plates and screws, pins, and miscellaneous devices such as cables, staples, and wires. The market segment consisting of fracture fixation devices for small bones (including the ankle, foot, hand, and wrist) is expected to experience the greatest growth, increasing at a CAGR of 10%. Competition is increasing in fracture fixation, as major orthopedic suppliers enter the market to take advantage of cross-selling opportunities, and manufacturers from other specialties, such as arthroscopy and spine, launch new products.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market analysis

Competitive analysis

Methodology

Exhibits



Fracture fixation devices, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23

Fracture fixation devices market, share by country/region ($m), 2018

Fracture fixation devices, combined market forecast ($m), by segment, 2018-23

Global fracture fixation devices market, share by supplier, 2018

1. Clinical Overview

Fracture epidemiology, US

Fracture epidemiology, 5EU and Japan

Bibliography

Exhibits

Number of upper limb and lower limb fracture treatments, US, 1998-2010

Proportion of musculoskeletal injury visits to all injury visits, by site, US, 2010

Hospital discharges, fracture of femur/hip, 5EU and Japan , 2012-17

, 2012-17 Hospital discharges, fracture of forearm (radius and ulna), 5EU and Japan , 2012-17

, 2012-17 Hospital discharges, fracture of lower leg, including ankle, 5EU and Japan , 2012-17

, 2012-17 Fragility fractures, key statistics, 5EU

Hip fracture incidence, Japan , 2010 and 2030

2. Fracture Fixation Products

External fixation devices

Internal fixation devices

Plates and screws

Small bone internal fixation products

Intramedullary nailing

Miscellaneous internal fixation products

New products and competitors

Bibliography

Exhibits

Selected external fixation products

Smith & Nephew's Jet-X external fixator

DePuy Synthes' Distraction Osteogenesis Ring System

Selected plate and screw internal fixation products

Smith & Nephew's PERI-LOC Locked Plating System

Selected hip plate and screw products

Zimmer Biomet's THP Hip Fracture Plating System

Selected small bone internal fixation products

Selected intramedullary nailing products

Stryker's Gamma3 intramedullary nailing system for femoral fractures

3. Fracture Fixation Devices Market

Fracture fixation devices, combined market analysis

External fixation devices market analysis

Internal fixation devices market analysis

Internal fixation devices for large bones, market analysis

Internal fixation devices for small bones, market analysis

Hip screw systems market analysis

Intramedullary nails market analysis

Miscellaneous internal fixation devices market analysis

Competitive analysis

Bibliography

Exhibits



Fracture fixation devices, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23

Fracture fixation devices market, share by country/region ($m), 2018

Fracture fixation devices, combined market forecast ($m), by segment, 2018-23

Fracture fixation devices, market forecast by segment($m), US, 2018-23

Fracture fixation devices, market forecast by segment ($m), 5EU, 2018-23

Fracture fixation devices, market forecast by segment ($m), Japan , 2018-23

, 2018-23 Fracture fixation devices, market forecast by segment ($m), rest of world, 2018-23

External fixation devices, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23

External fixation devices, market forecast, US, 2018-23

External fixation devices, market forecast, 5EU, 2018-23

Internal fixation devices for treatment of large bones, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23

Internal fixation devices for treatment of large bones, market forecast, US, 2018-23

Internal fixation devices for treatment of large bones, market forecast, 5EU, 2018-23

Internal fixation devices for treatment of small bones, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23

Internal fixation devices for treatment of small bones, market forecast, US, 2018-23

Internal fixation devices for treatment of small bones, market forecast, 5EU, 2018-23

Internal fixation devices (hip screw systems), combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23

Internal fixation devices (hip screw systems), market forecast, US, 2018-23

Internal fixation devices (hip screw systems), market forecast, 5EU, 2018-23

Intramedullary nails devices, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23

Intramedullary nails devices, market forecast, US, 2018-23

Intramedullary nails devices, market forecast, 5EU, 2018-23

Miscellaneous devices for fracture fixation, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23

Global fracture fixation devices market, share by supplier, 2018

Leading competitors, trauma division revenues by company, 2018

APPENDIX: COMPANY LISTING

Companies Mentioned



DePuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63m80c





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

