Global Fragrances and Perfumes Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - Players Focus on Brand Licensing to Tap Promising Fragrance Market

The "Fragrances and Perfumes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Market Trends & Issues
- Product Launches Play an Important Role to Drive Growth
- Innovations Continue to Shape the Perfumery World
- Unisex Perfumes Dominate New Launches
- Niche Fragrances
- A High Growth Market
- Perfume Personalization Gains Spotlight Amidst Growing Consumer Interest in Individuality
- Growing Popularity of Earthy, Ethical and Natural Perfumes
- Flankers Tone up Fragrances Market
- Fragrance Layering Gets Popular
- Manufacturers Focus on Alternative Application Methods
- Celebrity Fragrances Experience a Decline
- Perfumes in Smaller Packages Grow in Popularity
- Heritage Fragrances Witness a Resurgence
- New Perfumes with Skin and Mood Enhancers
- Summer Fragrances Gain Significant Demand during Travel Time
- Fragrance Houses Target Toddlers and Children
- Top Brands Don a New, Vivacious Look
- Relaunches Essential for Brand Preservation
- Counterfeiting Hampers Growth of Premium Fragrance Sector
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fragrances and Perfumes in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Womens Fragrances & Perfumes
- Mens Fragrances & Perfumes
- Unisex Fragrances.
The report profiles 313 companies including many key and niche players such as:Avon Products, Inc. (US)
- Burberry Group Plc (UK)
- Bulgari Parfums (Switzerland)
- Cartier Perfumes and Colognes (France)
- Chanel SA (France)
- Clarins Fragrance Group (France)
- Cacharel (France)
- Coty, Inc. (US)
- Calvin Klein Inc. (US)
- CREED (France)
- Este Lauder Companies, Inc. (US)
- Euroitalia SRL (Italy)
- Moschino Perfumes and Colognes (Italy)
- Versace Perfumes and Colognes (Italy)
- Falic Fashion Group (US)
- Kering SA (France)
- Gucci Group NV (Italy)
- Yves Saint Laurent (France)
- Hermes International (France)
- Inter Parfums, Inc. (USA)
- L'oreal SA (France)
- Lancme Paris (France)
- LVMH Group (France)
- Givenchy (France)
- Guerlain (France)
- O Boticrio (Brazil)
- Prada (Italy)
- Puig Beauty & Fashion Group S.L (Spain)
- Revlon, Inc. (US)
- Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Beaute Prestige International (France)
- Zino Davidoff Group (Switzerland)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Fragrances and Perfumes
An Indispensable Part of Personal Grooming
Global Market Overview & Analysis
Developed Countries Dominate the Global Fragrances & Perfumes Market
Developing Nations to Drive Future Growth
Fragrances and Perfumes Market
Analysis by Segment
Premium Fragrances Report Strong Growth
Competition
Leading Players
Strong Brand Image Raises the Barrier for Entry of Small Players
Players Focus on Brand Licensing to Tap Promising Fragrance Market
3. SELECT MARKET TRENDS BY DEMOGRAPHIC SEGMENT
Women's Fragrances
Classification of Women's Perfumes Based on Olfactory Feature
Rise in Popularity of Oriental and Natural Fragrances
Retro Fragrances Back in Fashion
Changing Usage Pattern among Aging Baby Boomer Population
Men's Fragrances
Growing Importance of Men's Fragrance Segment
Classification of Men's Perfumes based on Olfactory Feature
Younger Men
A Crucial Customer Base for Innovative Products
Travel Fragrances Witness Growing Preference Among Men
Floral Scents
No More Girlie
Male-Focused Retail Strategies Gain Momentum
Teenagers
New Market for Premium Fragrances
4. DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO
Marketing & Distribution
Innovative Packaging: Order of the Day
Online Purchases Gain Momentum
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Fragrances and Perfumes
The Art of Perfuming
The Art of Blending
A Sniff into the Past
Distinction between Fine Fragrances and Mass Fragrances
Segmentation
Women's Fragrances & Perfumes
Men's Fragrances & Perfumes
Unisex Fragrances
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND INTRODUCTIONS
Target Introduces Vegan Perfume Line
A. N. Other Introduces Line of Limited Edition Fragrance
Maison Margiela Adds New Fragrances to its Replica Range
Glossier Introduces Glossier You
Chanel Introduces New Fragrance, Gabrielle
Dolce & Gabbana Introduces Light Blue Intense for Her and Light Blue Intense for Him
ITC's Engage Releases Engage on pocket perfumes
Gucci to Launch First Fragrance by Alessandro Michele
Hugo Boss Introduces Boss Bottled Intense Eau De Parfum
Estee Lauder Launches Classic Modern Muse Fragrance
Carolina Herrera Unveils Mystery Tobacco Fragrance
Donna Karan Introduces DKNY Be Tempted Eau So Blush Perfume
Guerlain's L'Art and la Matiere Collection Unveils Neroli Outrenoir Fragrance
Kenzo Fragrances Launches Kenzo World Perfume for Women
The brand of Creed Introduces Rose Imperiale Fragrance
Kenneth Cole Launches Black Bold Fragrance
Giorgio Armani Launches Cuir Majeste Fragrance
Hanae Mori Launches Purple Butterfly Perfume
Louis Vuitton Introduces New Perfume Range
Dolce & Gabbana Unveils Velvet Pure Perfume
Diesel fragrances Launches Diesel Bad Fragrance
Elizabeth Arden Introduces Always Red Femme Perfume
Tommy Hilfiger Introduces The Girl fragrance
Bvlgari Launches Black Orient Fragrance for Men
Chanel Launches Chanel Allure Homme Sport Cologne
Guerlain Launches Ma Robe Sous le Vent Fragrance
Maison Margiela Unveils Four New Eau De Parfum Fragrances
Bulgari Introduces Two New Scents for Men
Eurofragance Introduces Range of Six Fragrances, Rememories
Louis Vuitton Introduces its First Perfume Range
Versace Unveils Dylan Blue Frangrance for Men
Chanel Introduces Oh, Boy.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Launches PuraVita
Coach Introduces New Perfume, Coach the Fragrance
Robert Graham Unveils a Collection of Fragrances for Men
Herms Launches Two New Scents
DAVIDOFF Launches DAVIDOFF Horizon
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Inter Parfums Signs Exclusive License Agreement with GUESS
Givaudan to Acquire Expressions Parfumes
Firmenich to Acquire Agilex Fragrances
Designer Parfums Enters into Fragrance Partnership with Jennifer Lopez
Coty Signs Strategic Partnership with Burberry
LVMH Acquires majority Stake in Maison Francis Kurkdjian Fragrance Brand
The Premiere Group Signs Licensing Agreement with Kate Spade & Company
Coty Completes Merger of P&G Specialty Beauty Business
Revlon Acquires Elizabeth Arden
L'Oral to Acquire Atelier Cologne
Puig Acquires Minority Stake in EB Florals
Elizabeth Arden to Take over P&G's Christina Aguilera Fragrance Business
Kilian Acquires Este Lauder
Tiffany and Coty to Collaborate on Tiffany's New Perfume Line
Shiseido Completes Takeover of Serge Lutens
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS & MAJOR BRANDS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 313 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 338)
- The United States (94)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (220)
- France (85)
- Germany (24)
- The United Kingdom (32)
- Italy (42)
- Spain (14)
- Rest of Europe (23)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
- Middle East (4)
- Latin America (6)
- Africa (1)
