Global Fragrances and Perfumes Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - Players Focus on Brand Licensing to Tap Promising Fragrance Market

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



Market Trends & Issues



Product Launches Play an Important Role to Drive Growth

Innovations Continue to Shape the Perfumery World

Unisex Perfumes Dominate New Launches

Niche Fragrances

A High Growth Market

Perfume Personalization Gains Spotlight Amidst Growing Consumer Interest in Individuality

Growing Popularity of Earthy, Ethical and Natural Perfumes

Flankers Tone up Fragrances Market

Fragrance Layering Gets Popular

Manufacturers Focus on Alternative Application Methods

Celebrity Fragrances Experience a Decline

Perfumes in Smaller Packages Grow in Popularity

Heritage Fragrances Witness a Resurgence

New Perfumes with Skin and Mood Enhancers

Summer Fragrances Gain Significant Demand during Travel Time

Fragrance Houses Target Toddlers and Children

Top Brands Don a New, Vivacious Look

Relaunches Essential for Brand Preservation

Counterfeiting Hampers Growth of Premium Fragrance Sector

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fragrances and Perfumes in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Womens Fragrances & Perfumes

Mens Fragrances & Perfumes

Unisex Fragrances.

The report profiles 313 companies including many key and niche players such as:Avon Products, Inc. (US)



Burberry Group Plc (UK)

Bulgari Parfums ( Switzerland )

) Cartier Perfumes and Colognes (France)

Chanel SA (France)

(France) Clarins Fragrance Group (France)

Cacharel (France)

Coty, Inc. (US)

Calvin Klein Inc. (US)

CREED (France)

Este Lauder Companies, Inc. (US)

Euroitalia SRL ( Italy )

) Moschino Perfumes and Colognes ( Italy )

) Versace Perfumes and Colognes ( Italy )

) Falic Fashion Group (US)

Kering SA (France)

Gucci Group NV ( Italy )

) Yves Saint Laurent (France)

(France) Hermes International (France)

Inter Parfums, Inc. ( USA )

) L'oreal SA (France)

Lancme Paris (France)

LVMH Group (France)

Givenchy (France)

Guerlain (France)

O Boticrio ( Brazil )

) Prada ( Italy )

) Puig Beauty & Fashion Group S.L ( Spain )

) Revlon, Inc. (US)

Shiseido Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Beaute Prestige International (France)

Zino Davidoff Group ( Switzerland )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Fragrances and Perfumes

An Indispensable Part of Personal Grooming

Global Market Overview & Analysis

Developed Countries Dominate the Global Fragrances & Perfumes Market

Developing Nations to Drive Future Growth

Fragrances and Perfumes Market

Analysis by Segment

Premium Fragrances Report Strong Growth

Competition

Leading Players

Strong Brand Image Raises the Barrier for Entry of Small Players

Players Focus on Brand Licensing to Tap Promising Fragrance Market



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Product Launches Play an Important Role to Drive Growth

Innovations Continue to Shape the Perfumery World

Unisex Perfumes Dominate New Launches

Niche Fragrances

A High Growth Market

Perfume Personalization Gains Spotlight Amidst Growing Consumer Interest in Individuality

Growing Popularity of Earthy, Ethical and Natural Perfumes

Flankers Tone up Fragrances Market

Fragrance Layering Gets Popular

Manufacturers Focus on Alternative Application Methods

Celebrity Fragrances Experience a Decline

Perfumes in Smaller Packages Grow in Popularity

Heritage Fragrances Witness a Resurgence

New Perfumes with Skin and Mood Enhancers

Summer Fragrances Gain Significant Demand during Travel Time

Fragrance Houses Target Toddlers and Children

Top Brands Don a New, Vivacious Look

Relaunches Essential for Brand Preservation

Counterfeiting Hampers Growth of Premium Fragrance Sector



3. SELECT MARKET TRENDS BY DEMOGRAPHIC SEGMENT

Women's Fragrances

Classification of Women's Perfumes Based on Olfactory Feature

Rise in Popularity of Oriental and Natural Fragrances

Retro Fragrances Back in Fashion

Changing Usage Pattern among Aging Baby Boomer Population

Men's Fragrances

Growing Importance of Men's Fragrance Segment

Classification of Men's Perfumes based on Olfactory Feature

Younger Men

A Crucial Customer Base for Innovative Products

Travel Fragrances Witness Growing Preference Among Men

Floral Scents

No More Girlie

Male-Focused Retail Strategies Gain Momentum

Teenagers

New Market for Premium Fragrances



4. DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO

Marketing & Distribution

Innovative Packaging: Order of the Day

Online Purchases Gain Momentum



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Fragrances and Perfumes

The Art of Perfuming

The Art of Blending

A Sniff into the Past

Distinction between Fine Fragrances and Mass Fragrances

Segmentation

Women's Fragrances & Perfumes

Men's Fragrances & Perfumes

Unisex Fragrances



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND INTRODUCTIONS

Target Introduces Vegan Perfume Line

A. N. Other Introduces Line of Limited Edition Fragrance

Maison Margiela Adds New Fragrances to its Replica Range

Glossier Introduces Glossier You

Chanel Introduces New Fragrance, Gabrielle

Dolce & Gabbana Introduces Light Blue Intense for Her and Light Blue Intense for Him

ITC's Engage Releases Engage on pocket perfumes

Gucci to Launch First Fragrance by Alessandro Michele

Hugo Boss Introduces Boss Bottled Intense Eau De Parfum

Estee Lauder Launches Classic Modern Muse Fragrance

Carolina Herrera Unveils Mystery Tobacco Fragrance

Donna Karan Introduces DKNY Be Tempted Eau So Blush Perfume

Guerlain's L'Art and la Matiere Collection Unveils Neroli Outrenoir Fragrance

Kenzo Fragrances Launches Kenzo World Perfume for Women

The brand of Creed Introduces Rose Imperiale Fragrance

Kenneth Cole Launches Black Bold Fragrance

Giorgio Armani Launches Cuir Majeste Fragrance

Hanae Mori Launches Purple Butterfly Perfume

Louis Vuitton Introduces New Perfume Range

Dolce & Gabbana Unveils Velvet Pure Perfume

Diesel fragrances Launches Diesel Bad Fragrance

Elizabeth Arden Introduces Always Red Femme Perfume

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces The Girl fragrance

Bvlgari Launches Black Orient Fragrance for Men

Chanel Launches Chanel Allure Homme Sport Cologne

Guerlain Launches Ma Robe Sous le Vent Fragrance

Maison Margiela Unveils Four New Eau De Parfum Fragrances

Bulgari Introduces Two New Scents for Men

Eurofragance Introduces Range of Six Fragrances, Rememories

Louis Vuitton Introduces its First Perfume Range

Versace Unveils Dylan Blue Frangrance for Men

Chanel Introduces Oh, Boy.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Launches PuraVita

Coach Introduces New Perfume, Coach the Fragrance

Robert Graham Unveils a Collection of Fragrances for Men

Herms Launches Two New Scents

DAVIDOFF Launches DAVIDOFF Horizon



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Inter Parfums Signs Exclusive License Agreement with GUESS

Givaudan to Acquire Expressions Parfumes

Firmenich to Acquire Agilex Fragrances

Designer Parfums Enters into Fragrance Partnership with Jennifer Lopez

Coty Signs Strategic Partnership with Burberry

LVMH Acquires majority Stake in Maison Francis Kurkdjian Fragrance Brand

The Premiere Group Signs Licensing Agreement with Kate Spade & Company

Coty Completes Merger of P&G Specialty Beauty Business

Revlon Acquires Elizabeth Arden

L'Oral to Acquire Atelier Cologne

Puig Acquires Minority Stake in EB Florals

Elizabeth Arden to Take over P&G's Christina Aguilera Fragrance Business

Kilian Acquires Este Lauder

Tiffany and Coty to Collaborate on Tiffany's New Perfume Line

Shiseido Completes Takeover of Serge Lutens



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS & MAJOR BRANDS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 313 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 338)

The United States (94)

(94) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (220)

(220) France (85)



Germany (24)

(24)

The United Kingdom (32)

(32)

Italy (42)

(42)

Spain (14)

(14)

Rest of Europe (23)

(23) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

(Excluding Japan) (5) Middle East (4)

(4) Latin America (6)

(6) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zf73df/global_fragrances?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fragrances-and-perfumes-market-2016-2018--2024---players-focus-on-brand-licensing-to-tap-promising-fragrance-market-300632163.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

