Global Franchise Market Report 2023-2027: Restaurant and Hotel Brands Drive Market Boom

11 Oct, 2023, 12:45 ET

The "Global Franchise Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The franchise market is forecasted to grow by USD 1634.71 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.58%

The franchise market is experiencing growth driven by various factors, including innovation in in-store retailing, which has been identified as a key driver in the coming years.

One significant contributor to this growth is the increasing number of restaurants and hotels worldwide. The franchise model is widely used in the food and hospitality industries, allowing for the expansion of established brands through franchising agreements.

Convenience is another factor propelling market growth, with growing consumer demand for convenient food products. Franchise businesses often focus on providing accessible and quick-service options to cater to this demand.

Additionally, the rise in construction activities plays a role in driving the franchise market. As new infrastructure and real estate developments emerge, there is an opportunity for franchise businesses, particularly in the retail and food sectors, to establish a presence in these locations.

Innovative packaging and marketing initiatives by prominent franchise vendors contribute to market growth. Effective marketing strategies and eye-catching packaging can attract consumers and enhance brand recognition, which is essential for franchise success.

Furthermore, the market is evolving with a greater emphasis on omnichannel trade. Franchise businesses are recognizing the importance of offering a seamless experience across various channels, including physical stores and online platforms, to meet changing consumer preferences and behavior.

The comprehensive report on the franchise market provides a detailed analysis of various aspects, including market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also includes a thorough evaluation of key vendors in the market, offering insights to help companies improve their market position.

In summary, the franchise market is witnessing growth driven by factors such as the expansion of restaurants and hotels, convenience-focused offerings, construction activities, innovative marketing, and a shift toward omnichannel trade. These trends are expected to shape the future of the franchise industry.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Ace Hardware Corp.
  • Century 21 Real Estate LLC
  • Chick fil A Inc.
  • Circle K
  • Jersey Mikes Franchise Systems Inc.
  • JUBILANT FOODWORKS LTD.
  • Kumon Institute of Education Co. Ltd.
  • Marriott International Inc.
  • Mathnasium LLC
  • McDonald Corp.
  • Papa Johns International Inc.
  • RE MAX Holdings Inc.
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc.
  • Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • SPC Group
  • The Wendys Co.
  • United Parcel Service Inc.
  • Wild Birds Unlimited Inc.
  • Winmark Corp.
  • YUM Brands Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global franchise market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Business format franchise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Product distribution franchise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Management franchise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Hotels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Real estate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Car rental and dealers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors

