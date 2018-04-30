Global Fraud Risk Management Services Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are BAE Systems, IBM, SAP, SAS Institute & Symantec

The Global Fraud Risk Management Services Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 18.25% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Fraud Risk Management Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of this solution to SMEs and large enterprises.



Fraud risk management services prevent fraudsters from gaining unauthorized access; by verifying the user's identity, these services aid in protecting enterprise against frauds at the early stages, thus eliminating such activities.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing demand for better detection accuracy at lower costs. One trend affecting this market is the use of analytics in fraud detection. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of awareness among enterprises.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Key vendors

BAE Systems

IBM

SAP

SAS Institute

Symantec

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of analytics in fraud detection

Use of behavioral biometrics to detect fraudsters

Use of big data and machine learning to combat online fraud

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



