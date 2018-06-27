Global Freight Management System Market Report 2018-2023 - Market Expected to Reach $17.45 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Freight Management System Market by Solution (Freight Tracking & Monitoring, Cargo Routing & Scheduling, Security, EDI, TMS, Order Management), End-user (3PLs, Forwarders, Brokers, Shippers), Transportation Mode, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The freight management system market is expected to grow from USD 10.76 Billion in 2018 to USD 17.45 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period.
The increase in global trade, need to control time-in-transit, growth in freight visibility solutions and technologies, advancements in freight security, safety, and transportation solutions, and growth in communications technologies and IoT adoption worldwide are expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The scope of this report covers the freight management system market analysis by component (services and solutions), transportation mode, end-user, and region. The Freight management system refers to the solutions and technologies involved in the movement of freight from consigners to consignees. These solutions and technologies enable industries to carry out inbound, outbound, and reverse logistics in a smooth and cost-efficient manner. These solutions target a variety of end-users, right from shippers to carriers as well as other logistics service providers.
Freight management solutions and services identified in the study target various stages, such as planning, execution and operation, and control and monitoring. The benefits of the freight management system help businesses reduce their freight transit times and increase visibility and security, thereby resulting in controlled and cost-efficient logistics.
Among transportation modes, the road freight transportation mode is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2018, owing to the highest adoption of freight management solutions in domestic freight transportation. Under the solutions segment, the control and monitoring solutions segment is expected to dominate the freight management system market, due to the higher demand for visibility, track and trace, and security and monitoring applications and technologies.
Asia Pacific (APAC) has the highest volumes in terms of freight movement, hence users in this region would adopt freight management system tools rapidly, which in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the overall market within the next 5 years.
Among end-users, the Third-Party Logistics (3PLs) segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the freight management system market. Globalization and the growth in world trade volumes are expected to provide opportunities to logistics service providers.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Research Assumptions
2.4 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Freight Management System Market Size, 2018 vs 2023
4.2 Market, By Transportation Mode, 2018 vs 2023
4.3 Market, By Component, 2018 vs 2023
4.4 Market, By Solution, 2018 vs 2023
4.5 Market, By Solution Type, 2018 vs 2023
4.6 Market, Market Share Across Various Regions
4.7 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rapidly Increasing Global Trade and the Need to Control the Time-In-Transit
5.2.1.2 Increased Supply Chain Visibility
5.2.1.3 Emergence of Advanced Solutions in Cargo Security, Safety, and Transportation
5.2.1.4 Rapidly Growing Communication Technologies and IoT
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Congested Trade Routes
5.2.2.2 Cross-Border Trade Risks
5.2.2.3 Environmental Concerns
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Green Freight
5.2.3.2 Autonomous Trucking and Smart Freight Transport
5.2.3.3 Blockchain in Freight Management
5.2.3.4 Cloud and Big Data Analytics
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Operational Evolution of Small Players
5.2.4.2 Cost Sensitivity
5.3 Freight Life Cycle
5.4 Freight Value Chain
6 Freight Management System Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
7 Market By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Planning
7.2.1 Supplier and Vendor Management
7.2.2 Freight Order Management
7.2.3 Revenue Management
7.2.4 Dispatch Management
7.2.5 Claims Management
7.3 Execution and Operations
7.3.1 Electronic Data Interchange
7.3.2 Load Optimization
7.3.3 Brokerage Operational Management
7.3.4 Freight Visibility
7.3.5 Freight Audit and Payment
7.3.6 Transportation Management System
7.4 Control and Monitoring
7.4.1 Freight Tracking and Monitoring Solution
7.4.2 Cargo Routing and Scheduling Solution
7.4.3 Cargo Security
8 Freight Management System Market, By Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Consulting
8.3 System Integration and Deployment
8.4 Support and Maintenance
9 Market By End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Third-Party Logistics
9.3 Forwarders
9.4 Brokers
9.5 Shippers
9.6 Carriers
10 Market By Transportation Mode
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Rail Freight
10.3 Road Freight
10.4 Ocean Freight
10.5 Air Freight
11 Freight Management System Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 United States
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 United Kingdom
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 Australia and New Zealand
11.4.4 Singapore
11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
11.5.2 United Arab Emirates
11.5.3 Qatar
11.5.4 South Africa
11.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.2 Mexico
11.6.3 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Partnerships/Collaborations
12.3.2 New Product Launches
12.3.3 Business Expansions
12.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Descartes
13.2 Oracle
13.3 Werner Enterprises
13.4 Mercurygate
13.5 SAP
13.6 Accenture
13.7 Jda Software
13.8 Ceva Logistics
13.9 UPS
13.10 Db Schenker
13.11 C.H. Robinson (TMC)
13.12 Riege Software
13.13 Retrans
13.14 Blujay Solutions
13.15 Mcleod Software
13.16 Freightview
13.17 Freight Management (FMI)
13.18 Linbis
13.19 Logisuite
13.20 Dreamorbit
13.21 Key Innovators
13.21.1 Manhattan Associates
13.21.2 Magaya Corporation
13.21.3 Kuebix
13.21.4 Imagesoft
13.21.5 3gtms
