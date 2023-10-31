Global Freight Management Systems Market Soars on Supply Chain Efficiency, Forecasted to Reach $19 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN , Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freight Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Freight Management Systems market, valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 19 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The Solutions segment is expected to record a CAGR of 6.9%, reaching USD 10.5 billion by 2030, while the Services segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the next eight years.

Key Market Insights:

Solutions Segment: This segment is projected to experience significant growth, with a CAGR of 6.9%, reaching USD 10.5 billion by 2030.

by 2030. Services Segment: Growth in this segment is estimated at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Geographic Trends: The U.S. market is estimated at USD 3.8 billion in 2022, while China is forecasted to reach a market size of USD 2.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.9%. Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, each expected to grow at 4.5% and 7.5%, respectively. Germany , within Europe , is forecasted to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.

Key Competitors:

The Freight Management Systems market features a total of 120 key competitors, including:

Accenture PLC

Fly LEVEL SL

Avante International Technology, Inc.

BluJay Solutions

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

CTSI-Global

DB SCHENKER

Descartes Systems Group

DSV Panalpina A/S

Dreamorbit

Freightgate Inc.

GE Transportation

Convoy

Cory Brothers

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected in the coming years. The United States, although experiencing slowing GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, has nevertheless overcome the recession threat. Easing of headline inflation in the Euro area is helping boost real incomes and is contributing to a pick-up in economic activity. China is expected to witness strong GDP growth as the pandemic threat recedes, and India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

Challenges remain, including slower-than-expected decline in global headline inflation, food and fuel inflation in many developing countries, high retail inflation, and continued impact on consumer confidence and spending. Governments are addressing these challenges, and there is a push to mainstream climate change into economic decisions.

New technologies, including AI, machine learning, quantum technologies, and renewables, are expected to drive growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Disrupts Global Freight Transportation Industry

Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-April2020

Percentage Change (%) in Load Factor by Region of Origin and Aircraft Type: March- April 2020

Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)

Regional Market Review

Key Takeaways

Freight Management Solutions to Drive Capabilities

Freight Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Increasing Need to Improve Freight Movement Catalyzes Freight Management System Market

Road Freight Dominates Demand

US Leads the Market

3PLs Segment : An Important End-Use Market

Prominent Drivers of Global Freight Management System Market

Market Restraints

Intense Competition Drives Players to Consolidate

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Leads to New Integration Trends Related to Freight Technology

Inventory Management Integration for Procurement

Big Data Players Eye on Integration

Adoption of New Technologies Presents Opportunities in Freight Management System Market

Big Data Analytics Gains Importance in Freight Management Systems

Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry (2019)

Rising Implementation of Cloud-Based System

Internet of Things (IoT) Holds Numerous Advantages

High Accuracy with GPS Technology

Freight Management Systems Leverage on Advanced Machine Learning

Emerging Trends in Freight Transport Industry Drive Investment in Freight Management Solutions

Consumer Demand for Fast, Free Shipping

Automation Creates Need for New Systems

for New Systems Shipment Tracking Platforms

More SKUs Require New Strategies

Blockchain Technology Gains Importance in Freight Management

Blockchain Technology by End-Use Vertical: 2019

Growth in E-Commerce Drives Increased Visibility into Supply Chain

Global Retail e-commerce Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2022

Globalization of Businesses Drives the Need for Efficient Supply Chain Designs

Effective Tracking of Ocean Freight with New Visibility Technologies

