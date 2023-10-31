Global Freight Management Systems Market Soars on Supply Chain Efficiency, Forecasted to Reach $19 Billion by 2030

31 Oct, 2023, 20:30 ET
The global Freight Management Systems market, valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 19 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The Solutions segment is expected to record a CAGR of 6.9%, reaching USD 10.5 billion by 2030, while the Services segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the next eight years.
Key Market Insights:
- Solutions Segment: This segment is projected to experience significant growth, with a CAGR of 6.9%, reaching USD 10.5 billion by 2030.
- Services Segment: Growth in this segment is estimated at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
- Geographic Trends: The U.S. market is estimated at USD 3.8 billion in 2022, while China is forecasted to reach a market size of USD 2.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.9%. Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, each expected to grow at 4.5% and 7.5%, respectively. Germany, within Europe, is forecasted to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.
Key Competitors:
The Freight Management Systems market features a total of 120 key competitors, including:
- Accenture PLC
- Fly LEVEL SL
- Avante International Technology, Inc.
- BluJay Solutions
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
- CEVA Logistics
- CTSI-Global
- DB SCHENKER
- Descartes Systems Group
- DSV Panalpina A/S
- Dreamorbit
- Freightgate Inc.
- GE Transportation
- Convoy
- Cory Brothers
Economic Outlook:
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected in the coming years. The United States, although experiencing slowing GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, has nevertheless overcome the recession threat. Easing of headline inflation in the Euro area is helping boost real incomes and is contributing to a pick-up in economic activity. China is expected to witness strong GDP growth as the pandemic threat recedes, and India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.
Challenges remain, including slower-than-expected decline in global headline inflation, food and fuel inflation in many developing countries, high retail inflation, and continued impact on consumer confidence and spending. Governments are addressing these challenges, and there is a push to mainstream climate change into economic decisions.
New technologies, including AI, machine learning, quantum technologies, and renewables, are expected to drive growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.
