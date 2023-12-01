Global Freight Trucking Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Moving Beyond COVID-19, How Will Global Supply Chains Looks Like? The Answer Every Stakeholder in Supply Chain Logistics Should Know

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freight Trucking - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Freight Trucking Market to Reach $3.4 Trillion by 2030



The global market for Freight Trucking estimated at US$2.2 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Truck Trailer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Lorry Tank segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



This report covers various aspects of the freight trucking industry, beginning with influencer market insights and world market trajectories. It presents data on the global key competitors' market share in 2023 and assesses their competitive presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The report highlights the crucial role of global trade and retail as the foundation for growth in the freight trucking industry. It emphasizes the interdependence between trade and transport logistics and presents the value of export trade in billions of US dollars for reference. The impact of the economic downturn on the transportation industry is discussed, with a focus on how global trade decline has affected freight and logistics, as seen in export and import volume growth by region for the years 2018-2020.

Furthermore, the report delves into the challenges faced by urban logistics, particularly in the retailing and merchandizing sectors, with a special focus on departmental stores. It provides insights into the department stores' market reset and growth outlook for the years 2019-2025.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $532.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Freight Trucking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$532.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$770.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Moving Beyond COVID-19, How Will Global Supply Chains Looks Like? The Answer Every Stakeholder in Supply Chain Logistics Should Know

As Companies Come to Terms With the Depth of their Dependencies, Globalization Will Reduce to Regionalization

Supply Chain 24/7 Visibility, the New Normal

Why the Need to Modify The Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Is So Great?

Rethinking Scale & Mix Will See the Rise of Parallel Supply Chains

Making Data Talk: Digitization Will be the Key to Building Stronger, Smarter Supply Chains

Focus on Road Infrastructure Development Post Pandemic to Ensure Sustained Growth in the Freight Trucking Industry

Year 2020, a Year of Hiatus for Road Development Projects

A Quick Rebound in 2021 is Supported by the Fact that Roads Play a Crucial Role in Enabling Seamless Movement of Goods Vital to Economic Recovery & Growth

Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which is the Highest for Roadways Promises to Expand Budget Outlays for Highways and Transport Development : Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Trillion)

Cumulative Global Infrastructure Spending Gap 2018-2040 (In US$ Billion)

Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities for the Trucking Industry: Length of Road Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide for the Year 2020

Demand for Refrigerated Trucks Grows in Parallel to the Focus Shed on Safe Transport of Perishable Temperature Sensitive Food Products & Produce

Innovations in Refrigeration Systems for Transport Vehicles Gains Prominence

Growing Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated Road Transport Vehicle Demand & Trucking Services: Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

Sales of Refrigerated Vehicles (In Units) In the United States by Type for the Year 2021E

by Type for the Year 2021E In-Country Vaccine Transport Needs to Benefit Demand for Refrigerated Trucks & Trucking Services

Fleet Telematics Brings in Performance Improvements in the Trucking Industry

Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for CV Telematics in Fleet Management

Trucking Service Providers Step Up Spending on Telematics: Global Spending on Commercial Vehicle Telematics (In US$ Million)

Rise of e-Commerce Comes as a Boon For Urban Logistics & the Trucking Industry in Particular

Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Growing Focus on Enhancing Effectiveness of Last Mile Delivery Spurs Demand for Mini Electric Trucks

Business-to-Customer (B2C) e-Commerce Pushes Last Mile Delivery Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Market: Global Last Mile Delivery Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2025

Hybrid Truck-Drone Model for Last-Mile Delivery

Autonomous Trucking: A Revolution in Making in the Trucking Industry

Digitalization of Logistics Gains Fervor Amid the Pandemic

Growing Number of Service Providers Leverage Data and Analytics for Smart Transportation

The Push to Digitalize Gets Stronger: Global Digital Logistics Market Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2027

3PLs Step Up Investments in Freight Management Systems. Here's Why

Global Opportunity in Freight Management Systems Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024 and 2027

Big Data Analytics Gains in Importance in Freight Management Systems

The Move Towards Digitalization Accelerates Adoption of New Technologies & Presents New Opportunities for Growth

Here's How IoT Will Deliver Revolution to the Trucking Industry

Rise of Blockchain in Trucking: A Review

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes Inroads in the Trucking Industry

Global Opportunity for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Logistics and Supply Chain (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2025 and 2027

New On-Demand Trucking Apps Take Center Stage

