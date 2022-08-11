Global Freight Visibility Market Report 2022: Mergers & Acquisitions - The Race for Value Propositions

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Freight Visibility Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the value generated by the real-time freight visibility platforms across regions with the revenue growth outlook and freight loads monitoring capabilities. It identifies the key trends and factors that reshape the operating grounds of the freight visibility platforms with market growth drivers and restraints.

The study includes the analysis of visibility platform working and engagement patterns, discusses the focus on partner ecosystem development to achieve an end-to-end supply chain orchestration, and covers the importance of a strategic partner ecosystem for a new generation of services delivering growth opportunities with future-proof integration operations.

The supply chain across industries is becoming more complex, and real-time freight visibility is the most sought factor among the logistics and transportation stakeholders for long-term competitiveness. For shippers and logistics fulfillment service providers, supply chain disruptions significantly affect the top and bottom lines.

The impact of malign factors, such as unreported process delays, late deliveries, asset dwell time, and non-compliance operations, is increasingly expensive. Shippers are demanding the real-time status of their freight with constant communication and actionable analytics-powered support for better exception management. The recent pandemic tested enterprises' resilience toward supply chain shocks and disruptions. With prolonged resource shortages and increasing energy prices, the demand for data-powered logistics services remains all-time high.

The real-time freight visibility services are a core ingredient for shippers, logistics service providers, and other transportation value chain participants to restructure their operational strategy and boost their agility and supply chain resilience to mitigate challenging times. In addition, visibility platforms are on a spree of partner expansion.

They focus on carriers, transportation management systems, telematics systems, fleet management systems, and Internet of Things platforms to accelerate an open network initiative for effective data exchange and aid users in accessing a wealth of valuable operational insights.

The real-time freight visibility with predictive, actionable intelligence facilitates the ecosystem stakeholders with a tech-enabled supply chain environment to strategize and reinvent the performance metrics of their service providers, drive continuous improvements, and demonstrate exceptional delivery experiences for customers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global Freight Visibility

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Freight Visibility

Global Freight Visibility Market, Scope of Analysis

Definitions

Global Economic Growth Outlook

Global Merchandise Trade Growth Outlook

Supply Chain Management Software Industry

Transportation Management System (TMS) - Value Chain Analysis

Real-Time Freight Visibility as a Service

Real-Time Freight Visibility Platforms Revenue Share

Regional Revenue Share - Freight Visibility as a Service

Shipments/Loads Tracked for Real-Time Freight Visibility

Cost of Shipment/Load Tracking for Freight Visibility as a Service

Key End-Use Industries and Enterprise Category

Growth Drivers for Freight Visibility as a Service

Growth Drivers Analysis for Freight Visibility as a Service

Growth Restraints for Freight Visibility as a Service

Growth Restraints Analysis for Freight Visibility as a Service

Forecast Assumptions, Freight Visibility as a Service

3. Key Trends Disrupting the Freight Visibility Market

Key Trends Disrupting the Freight Visibility Market

Mergers & Acquisitions - Race for Value Propositions

Evolving Solution Integrations and Use Cases

National Supply Chain Data-Sharing Portal

Increasing Physical Internets and Connectivity Services

Surge in Cross-Border eCommerce

4. Freight Visibility Engine Ecosystem and Key Engagement Practices

Freight Visibility Engine

Freight Visibility Engine Ecosystem and Partner Benefits

Freight Visibility Engine Working

Freight Visibility as a Service - Business Engagement Models

Cases by Business Engagement Models

5. Key Visibility Platform Profiles

Company Profile - Project44, Inc.

Company Profile - FourKites, Inc.

Company Profile - Shippeo SAS

Company Profile - Descartes Macropoint

6. Value Delivery Roadmap and the Future Ecosystem

Ecosystem Radar - Future Potential Partners

Transformation of Real-Time Freight Visibility in Supply Chain

Automated Control Tower Operations and Value Propositions

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Freight Visibility Platforms Enabling Supply Chain Trade Financing Operations

Growth Opportunity 2 - Platform for Infrastructure Modernization Strategy

Growth Opportunity 3 - Platform for Connected Assets Management and Repositioning Strategy

8. Next Steps

