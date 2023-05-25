Global Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Local, Sustainable and Organic Food Production Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global frozen, canned and dried food market grew from $459 billion in 2022 to $492.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The frozen, canned and dried food market is expected to grow to $626.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Major companies in the frozen, canned, and dried food market include Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Tyson Foods Inc., The Campbell Soup Company, Unilever plc, General Mills, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., Nomad Foods Ltd.

Frozen foods are defined as foods that are preserved by a freezing process and stored in a freezer at the required temperature before cooking. Canned foods are defined as foods that are processed and sealed in airtight containers for a longer shelf life by a food preservation method. Dried and dehydrated foods are defined as foods from which the most of the original water content has been removed using a food preservation process.



The main types of frozen, canned, and dried food are frozen food, canned food, and ambient food. Frozen food is food that is preserved in a frozen state from the time it is prepared to the time it is eaten. The main distribution channels are supermarkets and hypermarkets; convenience stores; e-commerce; and other distribution channels. The different users include foodservice industry users and retail users.



The frozen, canned and dried food research report is one of a series of new reports that provides frozen, canned and dried food statistics, including frozen, canned and dried food industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with frozen and fruit and vegetable share, detailed frozen, canned and dried food segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the frozen, canned and dried food industry. This frozen, canned, and dried food research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Frozen food manufacturers are using technologies such as individual quick freezing (IQF) to improve the yield and quality of frozen foods. The IQF method involves transferring the individual food items on a conveyor belt into a blast freezer that quickly freezes the items.

With the IQF method, every individual piece of food is frozen separately, as opposed to bulk or block freezing. This method boosts yield by 1.5-3% and results in better quality products with high nutritional value and less wastage. Examples of IQF foods include fruits such as blueberries, strawberries, and peaches, and vegetables such as corn, peas, and green beans. The global IQF vegetable market is expected to reach $2 billion by 2026, thus indicating significant demand for IQF food products in the future.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the frozen, canned and dried food market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the frozen, canned, and dried food market. The regions covered in the frozen, canned and dried food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the frozen, canned and dried food market report are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam.



The increasing demand for local, sustainable, and organic food production is expected to positively impact the frozen and fruit and vegetable markets during the forecast period. Organic food production, including organic frozen and fruit and vegetable markets, places a strong emphasis on consumer health, environmental protection, and animal welfare. Consumers are now becoming more concerned with how food is raised and prepared and are willing to pay a little more for something they recognise as healthy.

For instance, in June 2022, the Organic Trade Association, a US-based trade association representing over 9,500 organic businesses, sales of organic fruits and vegetables increased by 4.5% with revenue of $21 billion representing 15 percent of the total product market in the year 2021 in the US. This growing demand for organic products offers considerable opportunities for frozen and fruit and vegetable market producers in both developed and developing countries, thus likely driving the market during the forecast period.



