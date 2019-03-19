Global Fruit Juice Market 2018-2019 & Forecasts to 2024 - Focus on 100% Fruit Juice, Nectars, Juice Drinks, Concentrates, Powdered Juice and Others

DUBLIN, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fruit Juice Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fruit juice market reached a volume of 45.4 Billion Litres in 2018, registering a CAGR of around 2% during 2011-2018

The market is further projected to reach a volume of 50.6 Billion Litres by 2024. Fruit juice refers to a non-fermented beverage which is obtained by mechanically squeezing or macerating fruits. Different types of fruit juice offer varied health benefits, for instance, avocado juice boosts natural energy in the body; watermelon juice keeps the body hydrated and improves metabolism; papaya juice caters healthy digestion; lemon juice fights viral infections; and pineapple juice reduces cholesterol levels. This, coupled with the refreshing taste and longer shelf-life of fruit juice, makes it one of the most widely consumed beverages across the globe.

Global Fruit Juice Market Drivers:

The consumption of soft drinks, such as colas and flavored sodas, is reducing globally as they have high sugar content, artificial coloring, phosphoric acid, artificial sweeteners, and caffeine which can cause negative effects on the human body. Owing to this, a large number of consumers are shifting from carbonated drinks towards natural fruit juices.

Changing lifestyles and altering eating patterns of the consumers have resulted in an increased intake of affordable, healthy and quick sources of nutrition like packaged fruit juices, thereby catalyzing the growth of the market.

In order to expand the consumer-base, manufacturers are introducing a wide array of flavors, and producing preservative-free and sugar-free fruit juices. In addition to this, growth in the food and beverage industry is boosting the overall demand for fruit juices worldwide.

Earlier, a number of players were hesitant to sell their products in the emerging countries due to the lack of infrastructure and storage facilities. Nonetheless, with a rise in the number of organized retail outlets, several players are now willing to invest in these markets which is expected to bolster the growth of the fruit juice industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

On the basis of type, the global fruit juice market is segregated as 100% fruit juice, nectars, juice drinks, concentrates, powdered juice and others. Currently, juice drinks account for the majority of the market share, representing the most popular product type. Juice drinks contain several vitamins, flavors and anti-oxidants owing to which they are preferred by the consumers.

Breakup by Flavor:

Based on flavors, the market is classified as orange, apple, mango, mixed fruit and others. Amongst these, orange fruit juice holds the majority of the market share as it is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium and iron.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

On the basis of distribution channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest segment as they offer easy access to a wide variety of fruit juices depending on different brands, types and flavors. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are followed by convenience stores, specialty food stores, online retail and others.

Regional Insights:

On a geographical front, Europe enjoys the leading position in the global fruit juice market. The fast-paced modern lifestyle and high-income levels of the consumers in the region have led to a rise in the demand for on-the-go fruit juices. Europe is followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of several small and large manufacturers who are competing against each other in terms of prices and quality.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Fruit Juice Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Margin Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Flavour

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Input Suppliers

5.10.2 Farmers

5.10.3 Collectors

5.10.4 Processors

5.10.5 Distributiors

5.10.6 Exporters

5.10.7 Retailers

5.10.8 End-Consumers

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors for Fruit Juice Manufacturers

6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Europe

6.2 North America

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East and Africa

7 Market by Type

7.1 100% Fruit Juice

7.2 Nectars

7.3 Juice Drinks

7.4 Concentrates

7.5 Powdered Juice

7.6 Others

8 Market by Flavour

8.1 Orange

8.2 Apple

8.3 Mango

8.4 Mixed Fruit

8.5 Others

9 Market by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Specialty Food Stores

9.4 Online Retail

9.5 Others

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

11 Fruit Juice (Orange Juice) Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments

13 Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis

15 Key Player Profiles

The Coca-Cola Company

Pepsico Inc.

China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited

WILD Flavors Inc.

