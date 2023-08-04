Global Fruits & Vegetable Juice Market 2023-2028: Rising Consumer Desire for Nutrient-Dense and Wholesome Options That Offer Vitamins, Minerals, and Antioxidants

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fruits & Vegetable Juice Market Overview, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research report, the global fruit and vegetable juice market is projected to surpass USD 164 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2023 to 2028.

The market is experiencing growth due to changing consumer preferences towards healthier and more natural beverages. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a shift away from carbonated soft drinks with high sugar content and artificial additives towards natural fruit juices. This trend is driven by the desire for nutrient-dense and wholesome options that offer vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend by introducing a wide range of flavors and producing preservative-free and sugar-free fruit juices to cater to the expanding consumer base. The growth in the food and beverage industry also contributes to the overall demand for fruit juices worldwide.

The market's expansion is fueled by increasing health awareness, rising disposable incomes, and the demand for convenient and nutritious food options. Different regions exhibit varying consumption patterns, with developing countries showing higher consumption of fresh fruits due to their availability and lower costs, while developed nations have a higher demand for processed fruit products and juices.

The growing consumer awareness of healthy living is driving the demand for nutrient-rich foods and drinks, leading to increased consumption of fruit and vegetable juices.

Effective marketing campaigns highlighting the health benefits and nutritional value of these juices play a crucial role in driving consumer interest and demand. Packaging innovation, such as convenient single-serve formats and eco-friendly options, enhances consumer convenience and appeal.

In terms of types, fruit juice dominates the market globally, offering a diverse range of flavors and nutritional profiles. Fruits like oranges, apples, berries, pineapples, mangoes, and grapes provide consumers with a wide selection of options to choose from. Fruit juices are versatile and can be consumed as standalone beverages, used in smoothies and cocktails, or incorporated into various recipes and culinary preparations.

Geographically, the North America region leads the fruit and vegetable juice market, fueled by its sizable population with a high level of disposable income. North American consumers are increasingly conscious of their dietary choices and seek nutritious and natural products like fruit and vegetable juices.

Several associations, such as the International Fruit and Vegetable Juice Association (IFU) and the International Juice Association (IJA), play a crucial role in representing the global and European fruit and vegetable juice industries, fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and addressing industry-related issues.

Overall, the fruit and vegetable juice market is thriving, driven by consumer demand for healthier and more natural beverage options, as well as the industry's focus on innovation and marketing strategies.

Market Segmentation

By Type



Fruit Juice



Vegetable Juice



Fruit & Vegetable Blend



Nectar

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/hypermarket



Convenience Stores



Online



Others (Cafes, Clubs, Restaurant's, Etc.)

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. COVID-19 Effect

2.5. Supply chain Analysis

2.6. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.7. Industry Experts Views



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery



4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions



5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot



6. Global Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share By Region

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Geography

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, By Products Types

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel



7. North America Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market Outlook

8. Europe Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market Outlook

10. South America Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market Outlook



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Dashboard

12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

12.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022

12.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

12.5. Porter's Five Forces

12.6. Company Profile

12.6.1. The Coca-Cola Company

12.6.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.1.2. Company Overview

12.6.1.3. Financial Highlights

12.6.1.4. Geographic Insights

12.6.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

12.6.1.6. Product Portfolio

12.6.1.7. Key Executives

12.6.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

12.6.2. PepsiCo, Inc.

12.6.3. Nestle S.A.

12.6.4. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

12.6.5. Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

12.6.6. Welch's

12.6.7. Dabur India Limited

12.6.8. The Kraft Heinz Company

12.6.9. Ito En, Ltd.

12.6.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. Annexure

14.1. FAQ's

14.2. Notes



