Global Fuel Additives Market 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Fuel Additives - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fuel Additives market accounted for $7.06 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.84 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Some of the factors influencing the market growth are growing demand for efficient and low emission fuel from automobiles, increasing global passenger traffic and the diffusion of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD). However, the rise in demand for alternate fuel vehicles (AFVs) is hampering the market growth.

Fuel additives refer primarily to chemical and materials consumer products added to transportation fuels, although additives and other substances can also be added to heating and cooking fuels. Also these additive packages improve various performance parameters such as combustion, mileage, octane rating, lubricity and few others. Corrosion inhibitors are the majorly consumed type of additive package across the world.

Based on type of fuel, diesel fuel segment is projected to grow at a steady rate due to technological advancements, growing demand from the end-user industries and increase in usage of diesel at manufacturing plants and industrials. In addition, rising demand of vehicles with respect to increase in number of diesel vehicles is also favouring the market growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at fastest rate led by growth of automobiles industry in emerging countries. However, North American is expected to dominate the regional segment owing to the stringent government regulations.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Fuel Additives Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Stability Improvers

5.3 Octane Improvers

5.4 Lubricity Improvers

5.5 Dyes and Markers

5.6 Deposit Control Additives

5.7 Corrosion Inhibitors

5.8 Cold Flow Improvers

5.9 Cetane Improvers

5.10 Antioxidants

5.11 Anti-Icing Fuel Additives

5.12 Other Products



6 Global Fuel Additives Market, By Type of Fuel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gasoline

6.3 Jet Fuel

6.4 Diesel Fuel

6.5 Aviation Fuel

6.6 Other Fuel Types



7 Global Fuel Additives Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industry

7.3 Automobile

7.4 Other Applications



8 Global Fuel Additives Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Cerion LLC

10.2 Cummins Inc.

10.3 The Lubrizol Corporation

10.4 Baker Hughes Incorporated

10.5 Afton Chemical Corporation

10.6 Lubrizol Corporation

10.7 BASF SE

10.8 Evonik Industries AG

10.9 Chemtura Corporation

10.10 Fuel Performance Solutions Inc.

10.11 Innospec Inc.

10.12 Chevron Oronite Company LLC

10.13 Infineum International Ltd.

10.14 TOTAL SA

10.15 Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/67sfqc/global_fuel?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

