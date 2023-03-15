Global Fuel Cell Market to 2028: Players Include Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems and FuelCell Energy

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fuel Cell Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fuel cell market size reached US$ 4.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 16.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.12% during 2022-2028.



A fuel cell refers to an electrochemical cell which converts the chemical energy from a fuel to electricity. The major components of a fuel cell include anode, cathode and electrolyte. Some of the advantages offered by fuel cells are energy-efficiency, high operating time, ease of maintenance, etc.

Apart from this, they are environment-friendly in nature as they prevent production of air pollutants or greenhouse gases. Owing to this, they are used to provide power to vehicles like forklifts, automobiles, buses, boats, motorcycles, etc.



Various initiatives and favourable policies by governments supporting the use of sustainable energy substitutes represents one of the major factors catalysing the growth of the global fuel cell market.

Moreover, as fuel cells do not require conventional fuels such as oil or gas, it reduces economic dependence on oil producing countries, thereby broadening the growth prospects of the market. Other growth inducing factors include technological advancements, constant depletion of fossil fuels and rising awareness about the benefits of fuel cells.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy Corporation, Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corporation, FuelCell Energy Inc, Plug Power Inc, Nuvera Fuel Cells Inc, AFC Energy plc, SFC Energy AG, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Intelligent Energy Limited and Doosan Fuel Cell America Inc.



This report provides a deep insight into the global fuel cell market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the fuel cell industry in any manner.



