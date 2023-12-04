Global Full Dentures Market Share Envisaged to Reach USD 3.50 Billion By 2032, at 8.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [110+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Full Dentures Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Materials (Metal Dentures, Acrylic Dentures, Ceramic Dentures, Porcelain Dentures, Others); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to research report, the global full dentures market size and share is predicted to grow from USD 1.55 billion in 2022 to USD 3.50 billion in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

What is a Full Denture? How Big is Full Dentures Market Size & Share?

Overview

The traditional procedure of restoring all the teeth with absolute dentures. Full dentures are demountable substitute teeth that are affixed into an acrylic base that is designed to resemble gums. Dentures make it simpler to eat and speak. They also assist the facial or jaw muscles to operate appropriately so that one can consume, eat and smile ordinarily. Dentures will assist flesh out the advent of the face and profile. An upper denture presents a plate that shields the roof of the mouth while the lower denture is horse shoe shaped and reposes on the gum and bone tissues. The rapidly rising demand for full dentures market can be attributed to enhanced chewing activity, improvised look, enhanced speech function, and improvised nutrition.

The full dentures market growth can be attributed to the estimated rise in the aggregate number of edentulous persons because of escalating life expectancy, thereby causing an escalated demand for dental prostheses such as dentures in the near future. The demand for carefully custom made demountable dental prostheses is engaged to surge as the baby boomer generation persevere to mature. A full denture inhabits the whole oral cavity rather than a particular section, assisting as a demountable solution to restore all missing teeth in cases where the person has lost their total set of teeth normally designed from acrylic substance.

Who is the Largest Exporter of Dentures?

3M

Align Technology, Inc.

BEGO GmbH and Co. K.G.

Brasseler USA

Coltene Holdings AG

D.B. Orthodontics

Dentsply Sirona

Envista

G.C. Corporation

Geistlich Pharma AG

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent

J. Morita Corp

Keystone Dental, Inc.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Nakanishi Inc.

OSSTEM Implant Co

Septodont Holding

The Yoshida Dental Mfg Co. Ltd.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

VOCO GmbH

Young Innovations Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Important Highlights from the Report

The market growth can be attributed to enhanced chewing activity, improvised looks, enhanced speech function, and improved nutrition.

The aggregate of edentulous persons, because of escalating life expectancy, gives a boost to the market.

The full dentures market segmentation is primarily based on material, end-use, and region.

Europe has dominated the market with the largest share in 2022.

Full Dentures Market Details

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 1.66 billion Market value in 2032 USD 3.50 billion CAGR 8.6% from 2023-2032 Base year 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growth Drivers

Growing aging population: The growing weight of the maturing demographic has caused a surge in the demand for dentures. The full dentures market size is expanding as the maturing populace persists to proliferate, and there is an anticipated increase in requirement for critical and detrimental oral health conditions. Additionally, the escalating pervasiveness of periodontal illnesses amidst grownups is confident of supporting market expansion ahead. As an example, the World Health Organization (WHO) divulges that extreme periodontal illnesses impact roughly 19% of the mature population construing, surpass 1 billion cases globally. Subsequently, these elements are anticipated to drive market growth.

Technological advancements: The technological progression in the making of dentures has assisted patients in the acquisition and usage of dentures. The full dentures configured with CAD/CAM technology provide an encouraging likelihood of denture designing. The mechanization because of CAD/CAM technology advantages benefits the dental laboratories that require the framework. The full dentures market sales are soaring as the emergence of CAD/CAM in the automated designing of dental prosthetics has altered the industry.

Trends and Opportunities

Growing tobacco intake: Several elderly persons need dental care, which involves demountable full dentures. There is a plethora of reasons why older persons need to appropriately clean their dentures and advance adequate oral hygiene practices involving socioeconomic status, age, education, systemic diseases, and tobacco intake. Further, the paucity of knowledge about sustaining dental health and repeated recalls are important elements in the position recounted.

Segmental Analysis

The Ceramic Dentures Segment Witnessed an Insurmountable Surge

Based on material, the ceramic dentures segment witnessed an insurmountable surge. The full dentures market demand is on the rise as elements such as the increasing consciousness of aesthetic dental solutions and growing focus on improvised oral health mainly push the surge in demand for ceramic full dentures. Ceramic full dentures provide patients with strong and realistic alternative thus improvising their assumption. The market is confident of an encouraging future with an approving estimate for sizeable expansion. The growing prevalence of entire tooth loss and the worldwide maturing population are important elements pushing the requirement for ceramic full dentures. Additionally, continuing progressions in dental technology are fortifying the impetus of the market's growth.

The Dental Clinics Segment Dominated the Market

Based on end use, the dental clinics segment dominated the market. The full dentures market trends included in 2022, dental clinics spearheaded mainly because of the sizeable existence of dentists rehearsing with this potential. Additionally, the spread of dental and orthodontic clinics in Europe and the US has brought about a notable upswing in the volume of processes executed. These elements are anticipated to push the market growth. As described by the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 85% of dentists were associated with dental offices and private practices.

Regional Insights

Which Country has the Largest Full Dentures?

Europe: This region held the largest full dentures market share as by escalating disbursement on dental services, Europe propounded its supremacy worldwide by leading in revenue generation. For instance, the National Health Service (NHS) in England administers roughly USD 4.8 billion yearly to dental care services, circumscribing both primary and secondary care. Additionally, the NHS in England offers dental services atop 1 million patients per week.

North America: This region will benefit from mounted healthcare disbursement, a strong healthcare framework, and a pronounced population impacted by edentulism. Remarkably, data from the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) divulges that formal dental services in the US align fifth in the context of expenses ensuing succeeding hospital care, unique healthcare services, nursing home care, physician's services, and pharmaceuticals.

Browse the Detail Report "Full Dentures Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Materials (Metal Dentures, Acrylic Dentures, Ceramic Dentures, Porcelain Dentures, Others); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/full-dentures-market

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current and expected full dentures market value?

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

Which factors are driving the market growth?

What are the key market trends and opportunities?

Which segment accounts for the largest full dentures market share?

Who are the prominent players in the industry?

SOURCE Polaris Market Research