Global Furfural Market Forecast to 2024: Growing Demand for Furfuryl Alcohol & Shift Toward Renewable Chemicals

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Furfural Market by Raw Material (Sugarcane Bagasse, Corncob, Rice Husk and Others), Application (Derivatives (Furfural Alcohol and Other Derivatives), solvent) and Region (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe,Middle East and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market size of furfural was USD 525 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 700 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2019 and 2024.

Furfural is a biochemical, which is produced from various types of agricultural residues, namely, sugarcane bagasse, corncob, rice husk, and wood. These residues have a significant content of hemicellulose, which is converted into furfural. Furfural is used for manufacturing various intermediates and furan-based resins, which are further used for producing biochemical or biofuels. The furfural market is segmented based on raw material, application, and region.



APAC accounted for the largest share of the furfural market, globally in 2018. The market in the region is projected to reach USD 580 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The use of furfural in the pharmaceutical, oil, textile, and foundry industries is expected to witness high growth in APAC in the next five years. The growing demand for furfuryl alcohol from various industries and the shift toward green and renewable chemicals are driving the market. Crude oil-based products such as butanediol (BDO) and phenolic resin are the substitutes of furfural, and their lower prices are restraining the market. However, the growing demand for furfural derivatives for various applications across industries is expected to provide growth opportunities for the manufacturers.



The leading players in the market are Central Romana Corporation (Dominican Republic), TransFurans Chemicals (Belgium), Pennakem (US), Silvateam (Italy), Hongye Holding Group (China), Illovo Sugar (South Africa), Lenzing (Austria), Tanin Sevnica (Slovenia), KRBL (India), and Shandong Crownchem (China).



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Demand for Furfuryl Alcohol

Shift Toward Renewable Chemicals

Restraints



Availability of Crude Oil-Based Alternatives

Opportunities



Emerging Demand for Furfural Derivatives (Apart From Furfuryl Alcohol) in Various Applications

Challenges



Low Yield of Furfural From Traditional Technology

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Furfural Patent Analysis



Insights



Companies Mentioned



Aurus Specialty Chemicals

Beijing Lys Chemicals

Central Romana Corporation

Furnova Polymers

Hefei Tnj Chemical Industry

Hongye Holding Group Corporation

Illovo Sugar Africa

KRBL

Laxmi Furals Private Limited

Lenzing

NC Nature Chemicals

Pennakem

Shandong Crownchem Industries Limited

Shanghai Ruizheng Technology

Silvateam

Tanin

TCI Chemicals

Transfurans Chemicals

Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol

Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sa7n4p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

