Global Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing 2019-2030: Focus on N660, N330, N134, MRG Clean Types, Plastic Pipe Types and High Colour
Sep 16, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is targeted at furnace carbon black producers and consumers. Manufacturers of rCB, precipitated silica, thermal black, acetylene black, pulverised coal, mineral fillers and new innovative fillers will also find the content useful.
Consumers of carbon black and fillers will also find this report beneficial, these include tire, rubber goods and plastic compounding companies as well as inks and coatings formulators. The content is suitable for marketing strategies, market research and market insight. Other parties which will find this report valuable include raw material producers, rubber chemical traders, industry consultants and investors.
Report Scope:
- Product: Furnace carbon black with a specific focus on the following reference grades: N660, N330, N134, MRG Clean Types, Plastic Pipe Types and High Colour (non-treated) Types. A weighted average price is also provided for each region.
- Markets: Tire, rubber goods, plastics and specialist furnace carbon black market segments.
- Geographies: China, Europe and North America (NAFTA).
- Time Frame: Years 2011 to 2030. Referenced and modelled pricing up to and including June 2019. Forecast pricing from July 2019 to December 2030.
- Historic and Recent Regional Market Pricing: Developed using the publisher's proprietary modelling system verified by market pricing spot checks.
- Future Regional Market Pricing: Projected using the publisher's proprietary market price modelling system. This system combines production costs and market forces to derive a market-adjusted price.
- Out of Scope: This report only considers the impact of market forces on furnace carbon black pricing. The impact of future changes in feedstock pricing is not covered (regional feedstock averages for the past 12 months are used for forward projections). Only furnace carbon black products and markets are included in the analysis.
Key Features:
- Comprehensive Executive Summary with Practical Findings and Key Takeaways
- Realistic Furnace Carbon Black Market Pricing
- New Short Term Market Demand Modelling
- Referencing N134, N330, N660, MRG Clean, Plastic Pipe and High Colour Types
- New Average Weighted Price for Each Region
- Regional Analysis Covers China, Europe and North America (NAFTA)
- Modelled and Average Spot Prices to June 2019, Price Projections to 2030
- Short Term Price Modelling Combined with Longer Term Projections
- Regional Pricing Forecasts
- Regional Market Availability Analysis by Type
Furnace Carbon Black Manufacturers:
This report is based on extensive research and analysis of all primary furnace carbon black manufacturers within China, Europe and NAFTA. It also takes into account the implications of the changing manufacturing environment in other regions. These companies are not necessarily named individually in the report but have been intensively analysed to create the data necessary to build the market pricing models.
Companies named directly in the report:
- Cabot Corporation
- Aditya Birla
- Orion Engineered Carbons
- Jiangxi Black Cat
- China Synthetic Rubber (Continental Carbon)
Furnace Carbon Black Consumers:
Analysis of market consumption covers over 8000 companies involved in the tire, rubber goods, plastics, inks, coatings and specialist market segments. These companies are not named individually in the report but have been intensively analysed to create the data necessary to build the market pricing models.
- Tire Companies
- Rubber Goods Companies (MRG)
- Plastic Compounders
- Inks Companies
- Coatings Companies
- Specialist Companies: Adhesives, Batteries etc.
Exclusive Content:
- Regional market price drivers
- Historic and recent realistic market prices
- Short term market demand modelling
- Pricing for key segment reference grades
- Average grade weighted pricing for each region
- Market pricing forecasts to 2030
- Regional Market Availability Analysis by Type
- Spreadsheet with market modelled prices
Furnace carbon black market pricing for China, Europe and North America for the period 2011 to June 2019 with forecasts to 2030. The report provides an overview of the publisher's proprietary system for modelling and forecasting furnace carbon black market prices. Market pricing information for six reference grades and each region's weighted average grade is provided for China, Europe and North America.
For each region, an overview is provided covering market pricing drivers including demand, supply and trade balance. Detailed historic and forecast market prices are then presented for each of the reference grades including segment and grade specific drivers as well as assumptions used for forecasting.
The executive summary provides a quick and informative guide to regional pricing in China, Europe and North America.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Contents
2. Executive Summary
- Scope
- Objectives
- Chinese Market Pricing
- European Market Pricing
- North American Market Pricing
3. Introduction
- Definitions, Abbreviations & Nomenclature
- Scope
- Objectives
- Information Sources
- Assumptions
4. Methodology
- Market Price Modelling System
- Production & Sales Cost: Components and Adjustments
- Variable Costs
- Fixed Costs
- SGA Costs
- Shipping Costs
- Market Availability: Components and Adjustments
- Regional Demand
- Regional Supply
- Regional Trade Balance
- Margin Adjustments &: Final Market Price
- Proprietary Information and Systems
5. Model Validation
6. Chinese Market Pricing
- Chinese Production Dynamics
- Chinese Market Dynamics
- Short Term
- Long Term
- Chinese International Trade Dynamics
- Chinese Market Availability
- Weighted Average Grade Pricing (WAG)
- N330 Market Pricing
- N660 Market Pricing
- MRG Clean Grade Market Pricing
- N134 Market Pricing
- Pipe Grade Market Pricing
- High Colour Grade Market Pricing
7. European Market Pricing
- European Production Dynamics
- European Market Dynamics
- Short Term
- Long Term
- European International Trade Dynamics
- European Market Availability
- Weighted Average Grade Pricing
- N330 Market Pricing
- N660 Market Pricing
- MRG Clean Grade Market Pricing
- N134 Market Pricing
- Pipe Grade Market Pricing
- High Colour Grade Market Pricing
8. North American (NAFTA) Market Pricing
- NAFTA Production Dynamics
- NAFTA Market Dynamics
- Short Term
- Long Term
- NAFTA International Trade Dynamics
- NAFTA Market Availability
- Weighted Average Grade Pricing
- N330 Market Pricing
- N660 Market Pricing
- MRG Clean Grade Market Pricing
- N134 Market Pricing
- Pipe Grade Market Pricing
- High Colour Grade Market Pricing
9. Appendices
- Regional Demand Estimates Using the GTRCDB
- Key Parameters
- Consumer Plant Parameters
- Product Technology Parameters
- Market Parameters
