Global Furniture Industry Statistics & Projections: 2009-2018, 2019 & 2020-2021

World Furniture Outlook 2020 provides an overview of the world furniture industry with historical statistical data (production, consumption, imports, exports), preliminary estimates for the year 2019, and 2020-2021 furniture market forecasts for 100 countries.



This market research report also includes:

Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace

Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region

Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption and exports/production ratios

Statistics and outlook data are also available in a Country format:

Origin of furniture imports

Destination of furniture exports

Historical series on furniture production

Historical series on furniture market size

Historical series on furniture trade

Country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context

The 100 Country Tables also include:

Total household consumption expenditure

Total GNP at purchasing power parity

Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity

Key Topics Covered



PART I: WORLD FURNITURE OUTLOOK



1. Summary. Current status and prospects

World production of furniture. Major producing countries

International trade of furniture. Major exporting and importing countries

The World economy in 2019-2021

World consumption of furniture. Outlook 2020-2021 for 100 countries

2. Overview of the world furniture market

Furniture production, consumption and trade by geographical region

3. Market shares of the leading furniture exporting countries

The main furniture exporting countries and the opening of furniture markets

4. Global prospects 2020-2021

The world economy and prospects of the furniture sector up to 2021

PART II: WORLD FURNITURE INDICATORS

1. World Tables

The world furniture industry Production, Exports, Consumption and Imports

Furniture exports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)

Furniture imports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)

The opening of the furniture markets: 2009-2018 and 2019 preliminary estimates

Growth of exports, 40 major exporting countries



Growth of imports, 40 major importing countries

World furniture trade. Destination of exports and origin of imports

Furniture market outlook 2020-2021 (alphabetical order and ranking by level of furniture consumption)

2. Tables for 100 countries

Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong (China), Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam.



Each Country Table includes:

Furniture production, exports, imports, consumption for the time series 2009-2018 and 2019 preliminary estimates

Economic indicators (population, area, total and per capita GNP, household consumption expenditure, data at purchasing power parity)

Real growth of furniture consumption: 2020-2021 forecasts

Exchange rates

Main furniture trading partners

