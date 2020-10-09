Global Fusion Biopsy Market (2020 to 2026) - by End-use, Route, and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fusion Biopsy Market by End Use, by Route, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fusion Biopsy Market size is expected to reach $912.5 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 11.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Fusion biopsy is considered as the most reliable method of detection of prostate and breast cancer. It is difficult to visualize the entire prostrate even in the biopsy so there are many developments being done in fusion biopsy system such as trans-rectal ultra-guided prostate biopsy. The current biopsy system has less image resolution and chances biopsy needle can penetrate the tumor-free areas and it can be given negative results.



The second most common type of cancer in men is Prostate cancer. Each year more than 160,000 Americans are diagnosed with prostate cancer. For diagnosis and detection of prostate cancer, the primary diagnostic test includes Digital Rectal Examination (DRE) and Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) as they are more affordable and accessible. Though the PSA test is largely used for the detection of benign tumors that results in pointless invasive procedures and it also costs higher healthcare. Consequently, the rising demand for a more specific and sensitive screening method in prostate cancer is likely to boost the market growth for fusion biopsy.



The survival rate in the case of prostate cancer is more as compared to other types of cancer. But, the survival rate for prostate cancer has been less reported at the metastatic stage of cancer. To prevent prostate cancer from reaching up to a metastatic stage is highly needed, and for this purpose, either active surveillance or surgical intervention with other types of medication is required. There are many risks associated with surgical intervention such as erectile dysfunction, bleeding, urinary tract infection, and urinary incontinence. Thus, patients are usually seeking active surveillance and opting for regular biopsy, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the market growth of the MR/Ultrasound biopsy system.



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Diagnostic centers, Hospitals and Ambulatory care centers. Based on Route, the market is segmented into Transperineal and Transrectal. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



