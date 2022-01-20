Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Size Will Grow to USD 7.78 Billion at 21.6% CAGR by 2029: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Information & Communication Technology, Others); By Product; By Component; By Wafer Size; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2029" in its research database.

According to research report published by Polaris Market Research, the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market size expected to grow to USD 7.78 Billion by 2029 from USD 1.68 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during forecast period 2021 to 2029.

What are Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices? How big is the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market?

Overview:

The global gallium nitride (GaN) is a technologically advanced semiconductor compound used to make devices that produce high output power with small physical volume. Gallium Nitride (GaN) based semiconductors own properties, such as high thermal conduction, large electric field, higher saturation velocity, and high breakdown voltage. These features can enable industries to use them in a variety of switching devices, thus driving their demand. Power devices' requirement is higher since energy saving is becoming a top priority. However, two factors contributing to the losses in power devices are switching and conduction losses. GaN-based devices generally help reduce these losses.

Major research organizations such as The Air Force Research Laboratory, Max-Planck-Gesellschaft, and Helmholtz Association are focusing on the development of gallium nitride technologies. Gallium nitride's low power consumption capabilities and high efficiency make it apt material for manufacturing power electronic devices. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced lockdowns across several major countries, impacted sales of electronics products and the supply chain of gallium nitride semiconductor device manufacturers and suppliers in the value chain.

Top Companies Profile Covered in this Reports

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

GaN Systems Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions

Qorvo Inc.

Cree Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NexgenPower Systems

NXP Semiconductor

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

ST Micro Electronics

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market: Growth Drivers

GaN is utilized as the perfect replacement material for silicon in medium-voltage power applications across the semiconductor industry. The rising high-speed revolution in power electronics, replacement of conventional silicon-based technology with advanced gallium nitride-based technology, wide use of bandgap technology to the broadest possible range, shrinking printed circuit boards (PCB) wafer size, or miniaturization in electronics are some of the key factors driving the global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market growth.

Industries also find gallium nitride useful in 5G infrastructure which is expected to augment market growth. Its increasing use in the defense and aerospace sector is expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, crucial factors giving an impetus to GaN's adoption are high voltages, high reliability, and flexibility in power rectification, power factor correction, and power amplification, surpassing pure silicon significantly.

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 1.68 Billion Market Outlook for 2029 USD 7.78 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 21.6% from 2021 - 2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 - 2029 Top Market Players Cree, Inc., Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., GaN Systems Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions, Qorvo Inc., Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NexgenPower Systems, NXP Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Incorporated; Toshiba Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries, and ST Micro Electronics. Segments Covered By Product, By Component, By Wafer Size, By End-Use, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market: Key Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of product, component, wafer size, end-use, and region.

Insight by Product

The opto-semiconductors product segment dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to record the highest revenue share in 2021 for the market, owing to the application of opto-semiconductors in devices such as LEDs, solar cells, photodiodes, lasers, and optoelectronics, among others.

The GaN radio frequency devices segment may dominate the market with a high CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 thanks to their high performance at moderate cost features. Also, the power semiconductors market segment is likely to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period attributing to rising demand for high-frequency switching devices across industry sectors like consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries.

Insight by Component

Based on components, the market is bifurcated into the transistor, diode, rectifier, and Power IC. The power IC market segment is expected to progress at the highest CAGR. This can be largely attributed to the growing demand for compact electronics, advancements in wireless communications, and worldwide usage of next-generation mobile networks.

Insight by Wafer Size

The 4-inch segment accounted for a market share of over 35% as they facilitate moderate size and large-scale production of semiconductor devices. The factors responsible for the rapidly increasing implementation of 4-inch wafers are they overcome the 2-inch wafers' limitations and are widely used in semiconductor product-based industries.

End-use Insights

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) end-use segment recorded the highest revenue share in 2020, backed by contributors such as the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology. In addition, GaN-based semiconductors are generally used in Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), small cell, and remote radio head network densification. Moreover, the Aerospace & Defense segment has also dominated the market owing to the growing applications of GaN technology in the defense & aerospace sector to raise the bandwidth and performance reliability in communications, electronic warfare, and radars, among others.

Geographic Overview: Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market:

North America has positively influenced the market in 2020. Factors that boosted this regional market growth involve an output of increasing investments by the defense and aerospace industry in research and development. Various companies operating in the region are receiving encouragement about the adoption of energy-efficient devices as well as the reduction of energy losses.

The Asia Pacific gallium nitride semiconductor devices market is anticipated to attend the fastest growth during the projected time frame. The key factors giving rise to this growth include the rising consumer electronics with the rapid increase in urbanization, increase in integrated electronics in the automotive industry, and rapid technological developments in the region.

Browse the [135+ Pages] Detail Report "Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By End-Use (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Information & Communication Technology, Others); By Product; By Component; By Wafer Size; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2029" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/gan-gallium-nitride-semiconductor-devices-market

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market: By Product Outlook

GaN Radio Frequency Devices

Opto-semiconductors

Power Semiconductors

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market: By Component Outlook

Transistor

Diode

Rectifier

Power IC

Others

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market: By Wafer Size Outlook

2-inch

4-inch

6-inch

8-inch

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market: By End-Use Outlook

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Information & Communication Technology

Industrial & Power

Others

