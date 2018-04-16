Global Games Market Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global games market is expected to grow with a double digit CAGR during the period 2018 - 2025.

The factors such as increasing penetration of internet, growing adoption of PCs and smartphones, continuous advancements in technologies, emergence of virtual reality (VR) and powerful marketing strategies adopted by the game developers are the major drivers for the global gaming market.

However, the issues such as piracy, laws and regulations, and concerns relating to fraud during gaming transactions are expected to hamper market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Definitions



3. Global Games Market, Number of Gamers & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

3.1 Global Games Market & Forecast

3.2 Global Number of Gamers & Forecast



4. Global Games Market Share & Forecast (2013 - 2025)

4.1 By Device - Global Games Market Share & Forecast

4.2 By Region - Global Games Market Share & Forecast

4.3 By Region - Global Gamers Number Share & Forecast

4.4 By Country - Global Games Market Share & Forecast

4.5 By Company - Global Games Market Share & Forecast



5. Global Games Market & Forecast - By Device (2013 - 2025)

5.1 Smartphone Gaming Market & Forecast

5.2 Tablet Gaming Market & Forecast

5.3 Console Gaming Market & Forecast

5.4 Browser PC (Casual Web Games) Gaming Market & Forecast

5.5 Boxed/Downloaded PC (PC/MMO) Gaming Market & Forecast



6. Global Games Market, Number of Gamers & Forecast - By Region (2013 - 2025)

6.1 Asia Pacific Games Market, Number of Gamers & Forecast

6.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa Games Market, Number of Gamers & Forecast

6.3 North America Games Market, Number of Gamers & Forecast

6.4 Latin America Games Market, Number of Gamers & Forecast



7. Global Games Market & Forecast - By Country (2014 - 2025)



8. Global Games Market - 25 Companies Gaming Revenues Analysis (2014 - 2025)

8.1 Tencent Gaming Revenues

8.2 Sony Gaming Revenues

8.3 Activision Blizzard Gaming Revenues

8.4 Microsoft Gaming Revenues

8.5 Apple Gaming Revenues

8.6 Electronic Arts (EA) Gaming Revenues

8.7 NetEase Gaming Revenues

8.8 Google Gaming Revenues

8.9 Bandai Namco Gaming Revenues

8.10 Nintendo Gaming Revenues

8.11 Square Enix Gaming Revenues

8.12 Warner Bros Gaming Revenues

8.13 Ubisoft Gaming Revenues

8.14 TakeTwo Interactive Gaming Revenues

8.15 Nexon Gaming Revenues

8.16 Mixi Gaming Revenues

8.17 Netmarble Gaming Revenues

8.18 CyberAgent Gaming Revenues

8.19 GungHo Online Entertainment Gaming Revenues

8.20 DeNA Gaming Revenues

8.21 NCSOFT Gaming Revenues

8.22 Konami Gaming Revenues

8.23 Sega Sammy Holdings (formerly just Sega) Gaming Revenues

8.24 Zynga Gaming Revenues

8.25 Others Gaming Revenues



9. Global Gaming Industry: Key Trends



10. Global Games Market - Driving Factors

10.1 Competitive Games Drives Global Games Market

10.2 Increasing Popularity of Online Gaming and Growing Internet Penetration

10.3 Convenient Payment Services Drives Online Gamers

10.4 Ability to Role-Play Makes Games Rapidly Becoming Favorite Pastime

10.5 Game Companies Becoming Global Entertainment Companies

10.6 Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices (Smartphones & Tablets) Fuels Global Gaming Market



11. Global Games Market - Challenges

11.1 Copyright and Piracy Issues

11.2 Laws and Regulations Impeding Market Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vzg57w/global_games?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-games-market-trends-and-forecast-to-2025-300630468.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

