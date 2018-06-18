Global Gamification Market in Corporate Training Sector 2018-2022: Key Vendors are BUNCHBALL, Badgeville, Designing Digitally & Gameeffective

The Global Gamification Market in Corporate Training Sector to grow at a CAGR of 9.99% during the period 2018-2022.

The gamification market in corporate training sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the increased integration of social learning and micro-learning in corporate training. Social learning collaborated with social media and its associated technologies, which in turn, drives the demand for gamification and serious games in the market.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased adoption of digitally designed solutions in corporate training. The adoption of various digitally designed curriculum for corporate training programs by various sectors is driving the market. Organizations are inculcating technologies like virtual reality, online serious games, and customized training solutions in their systems.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high capital investments and low chances of profitability. Corporate companies demand customized services for the planning of gamification corporate training programs as per the requirement. The customization ensures better implication and outcomes of the training program.



Key vendors

BUNCHBALL

Badgeville

Designing Digitally

Gameeffective

