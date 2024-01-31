Global Gaming Women Appoints Board President Lauren Bates, Vice Presidents Siobhan Lane and Brandi Ellis

Gaming industry charitable organization announces leadership appointments



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Gaming Women (GGW), the gaming industry non-profit dedicated to supporting, inspiring, and influencing the development of professional women, announced the appointment of Lauren Bates to President of the Board of Directors. A longtime senior executive in the industry, Bates most recently served as the organization's 1st Vice President—a role now held by Siobhan Lane, Light & Wonder, Inc.'s EVP & Group CEO, Gaming. Brandi Ellis, SVP of VIP Marketing at Caesars Entertainment, Inc., has been named to the position of GGW's 2nd Vice President, where Lane had prior served. These appointments went into effect January 1, 2024, and run until 2026.

"Lauren's demonstrated work ethic and determination has had a huge impact in promoting the recent growth and success of Global Gaming Women, which I'm looking forward to seeing continued under her leadership as President," said Cassie Stratford, outgoing Global Gaming Women President and current Boyd Gaming Corporation SVP of Legal Operations and Regulatory Compliance. Bates' term as president follows the completion of Stratford's 2-year presidential term at GGW. "It has been incredibly rewarding to work with so many to advance GGW's vision for the betterment of our industry, and thanks to the support of our sponsors and community, this new leadership team will bring their incredible energy to bring our mission to new levels in the years to come."

Additionally, Global Gaming Women has appointed Samantha Huff-Schlueter, Senior Manager – Assurance Services Group at RubinBrown LLP, as Treasurer; Kate White, Vice President of Intelligence & IT Program Management at PENN Entertainment Inc., as Secretary; and Kelci Binau, Attorney at McDonald Carano, as General Counsel. GGW has also approved the following new members to its Board of Directors for 2024-26: Karin Bernkopf, Senior Director of Marketing, Gaming, IGT; Adi Kasunic, Vice President of Human Resources, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Tashina Lazcano, Director of Marketing & Communications, Konami Gaming, Inc.; Cortney Luvera, Senior Manager, The Coca-Cola Company; Suzanne Trout, EVP & CMO, Cordish Gaming Group; and Julie Woodruff, Vice President of Finance, Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee and Seminole Brighton Casino. For a complete list of officers, please click HERE.

"Since 2011, the focus of Global Gaming Women has been to support, inspire, and influence the development of women in gaming. Today, every member of GGW's Board of Directors is centered on that same mission," said GGW President Lauren Bates. "With the investment, success, and geographic expansion achieved in the last two years by outgoing president Cassie Stratford, GGW has a solid foundation for even greater growth, which I aim to accomplish."

About Global Gaming Women

Global Gaming Women (GGW) supports, inspires, and influences the development of women in the Gaming industry. GGW brings together women from all gaming segments to enrich their professional and personal lives. Established by the American Gaming Association to create a broad network that allows peers to connect with their colleagues, GGW's goal is for female gaming professionals to learn from one another, create lasting connections and nurture emerging women leaders. In 2016, Global Gaming Women launched as an independent charitable organization to deliver high-impact programs and events on a global scale that support, inspire, and influence the development of women in the gaming and lottery industry. Follow GGW's social media on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and X. Visit globalgamingwomen.org for more information or call +1 (702) 492-5320.

