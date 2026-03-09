Global Gaming Women Celebrates a Decade of Impact

Global charity sets 2026 membership targets and introduces commemorative programming, logo, merchandise and more to honor organization's 10th anniversary

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Gaming Women (GGW) , a non-profit dedicated to supporting, inspiring, and influencing the development of women in gaming, today announced the official kickoff of its 10th anniversary celebration. Throughout 2026, GGW will lead a range of initiatives that celebrate the people, programs and impact of GGW, and advance the organization's mission.

"For the last ten years, Global Gaming Women has positively influenced the lives and careers of thousands of women in the gaming industry through education, mentorship and training," said Siobhan Lane, GGW president and board chair. "As we celebrate GGW's accomplishments and journey to its current state, we are laser focused on scaling our reach and impact while developing the next generation of women in gaming. As a volunteer-driven organization, GGW sincerely thanks the thousands of members and allies who have given their time and talent over the years in support of GGW's mission and values, and a special thanks to our sponsors for their financial support, without which, none of this would be possible."

Some of the highlights of GGW's 10th anniversary celebration include:

"Milestones that Moved Us" Content Series : This month, GGW is launching a commemorative content series spotlighting some of the most transformative moments and influencers in the organization's history. These inspiring stories will be told via captivating video interviews and shared via LinkedIn. The first video in the series may also be viewed here.

: This month, GGW is launching a commemorative content series spotlighting some of the most transformative moments and influencers in the organization's history. These inspiring stories will be told via captivating video interviews and shared via LinkedIn. The first video in the series may also be viewed here. New Logo, New Merchandise: GGW released a dazzling commemorative logo and a range of branded, anniversary merchandise including sweatshirts, t-shirts, tote bags and more. Click here to visit GGW's 10 th anniversary store.

GGW released a dazzling commemorative logo and a range of branded, anniversary merchandise including sweatshirts, t-shirts, tote bags and more. Click here to visit GGW's 10 anniversary store. Enhanced Fair Game Podcast and G2E Programming: As GGW celebrates "A Decade of Impact" it will create captivating podcast content and host G2E activations that honor the organization's legacy, while amplifying its mission and engaging new and prospective members.

As GGW celebrates "A Decade of Impact" it will create captivating podcast content and host G2E activations that honor the organization's legacy, while amplifying its mission and engaging new and prospective members. Elevated Membership Targets: GGW strives to reach the 10,000-member mark in 2026. Membership is free and open to anyone supporting the global gaming sector. Join here today.

Launched as an independent charitable organization in 2016, GGW currently has more than 9,000 members across 70 countries. Last year, GGW provided more than $840,000 in educational scholarships, facilitated 14 in-person training programs across the globe and significantly grew its peer-to-peer and professional mentorship programs, Lean In Circles and OneUpOneDown.

To access GGW's 2025 annual report, click here. For more information about Global Gaming Women, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram or visit globalgamingwomen.org.

About Global Gaming Women

Global Gaming Women (GGW) supports, inspires, and influences the development of women in the gaming industry. GGW brings together women from all gaming segments to enrich their professional and personal lives. Established by the American Gaming Association to create a broad network that allows peers to connect with their colleagues, GGW's goal is for female gaming professionals to learn from one another, create lasting connections, and nurture emerging women leaders.

